Learners Point Academy Partners with Fazaa to Empower UAE Professionals

Dubai, UAE, 2024-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Learners Point Academy, a renowned provider of professional training and development solutions in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, proudly announces a landmark partnership with Fazaa, a leading government initiative committed to enhancing the quality of life for UAE citizens and residents. This strategic alliance is set to revolutionize professional development opportunities for Fazaa members, granting them access to world-class training programs.

Learners Point Academy: A Legacy of Excellence

With an illustrious track record spanning over 20 years, Learners Point Academy has consistently delivered exceptional training solutions to individuals and organizations across diverse industries. Known for its unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, the academy has garnered numerous accreditations and accolades, solidifying its position as a trusted leader in the training landscape.

Learners Point Academy offers a comprehensive portfolio of professional development courses, including Business & Leadership, Finance & Accounting, IT & Cybersecurity, Human Resources, and Soft Skills & Personal Development. Through interactive classroom sessions and engaging live online training, the academy caters to learners across the MENA region, ensuring accessibility and convenience.

The academy’s esteemed client base includes prominent multinational corporations, government entities, and SMEs, all of whom have benefited from Learners Point’s customized corporate training solutions tailored to meet their specific needs and objectives.

Fazaa: Empowering UAE Citizens and Residents

Fazaa, a pioneering social initiative backed by the UAE government, is dedicated to enriching the lives of its members through a diverse range of exclusive benefits and discounts. Spanning sectors such as education, healthcare, retail, and hospitality, Fazaa empowers members to access high-quality services and products at affordable rates.

By joining Fazaa, UAE citizens and residents can enjoy a higher standard of living with a simple and straightforward application process available through the Fazaa website and mobile app.

Exploring New Horizons: Benefits of the Partnership

This partnership grants Fazaa members exclusive access to Learners Point Academy’s comprehensive suite of training programs at significantly discounted rates. Leveraging their Fazaa membership, individuals can now acquire in-demand skills, advance their careers, and contribute to the region’s knowledge-based economy.

A Future of Shared Success

The partnership between Learners Point Academy and Fazaa marks a significant milestone in the realm of professional development in the UAE. By combining their respective strengths and resources, both organizations are committed to empowering individuals and driving economic growth in the region. This collaboration is expected to foster a culture of continuous learning and upskilling, enabling Fazaa members to reach their full potential and thrive in the ever-evolving professional landscape.

For more information about Learners Point Academy’s training programs and certifications, please visit Fazaa Offers – Learners Point Academy.

Contact Information:

Xavier James

Learners Point Academy

Suite 610 – The Business Center

Khalid Bin Walid Street

P.O Box: 94743 Dubai

UAE

Phone: +971 (04) 4038000

Email: info@learnerspoint.org