CLEARWATER SUMMER BLOCK PARTY CELEBRATES COMMUNITY UNITY

CLEARWATER FL, 2024-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — On Saturday, July 20th, more than 3,000 people came together to celebrate the spirit of community collaboration at the Church of Scientology’s Summer Downtown Block Party. The event took place on the 500 block of Cleveland Street and included a petting zoo, pony rides, live music, games and a scavenger hunt.

“This was a time to bring the community together to have a good time and give everyone an opportunity to meet new people.” said Ms. Nicole Carvajal, Public Relations Director for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization. “Though some like to make us believe that we are divided by race, religion or creed, at events like this one you see only unity and friendship.”

From 5:00pm to 9:00pm attendees were treated to food from Downtown restaurants including: Chiang Mai Thai and Sushi Bar, Clear Sky restaurant, Downtown Pizza Sports Bar and Grill, Tequila’s Mexican Grill and Cantina, Soul Sicilian Fusion restaurant, Downtown Expresso, Olive & Thyme restaurant and The Nash Keys Dueling Piano Bar.

When not sampling food from downtown restaurants, attendees learned about nonprofits in the community who are working to improve the lives of all residents.

Participating nonprofits included: Florida Giant Dog Rescue, Shihan School of Survival, American Legion Post 7, American Vitiligo Research Foundation, Clearwater Firefighters Association Charitable Foundation, Feed Our Children Ministries, Narconon Suncoast and Applied Scholastics Community Learning Center.

“This event brought the community together. I loved meeting with new people, seeing all the merchants and all the activities along Cleveland Street. There were a lot of people here today.” said Elizabeth Soria, owner of Tequila’s Mexican Grill and Cantina.

“This event enabled us to educate new people and get our name out.” said Stella Pavlides, founder of the American Vilitigo Research Foundation. “The people were so friendly, and the food, activities and music created a real sense of community.”

At 7:00pm a scavenger hunt began and participants made their way through the Humanitarian Centers along North Fort Harrison Avenue. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology, these programs raise awareness on human rights, the harmful effects of drugs, improving morals and reforming criminality. At the end of the night, nine lucky contestants took the stage and won raffle prizes including gifts from local merchants and gift cards for up to $500.

“We are thrilled with the turnout – so many members of the community joined us to make this event a success,” said event organizer Ms. Carvajal. “This was a celebration for everyone.”