Prime Healthcare hospitals are top-rated for serving patients, health equity, outcomes, and value of care

Ontario, California, 2024-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Prime Healthcare announced today that the health system and its hospitals have been recognized by the Lown Institute for outstanding social responsibility, receiving an “A” grade on the 2024-25 Lown Institute Hospitals Index. Prime Healthcare achieved this honor through strong performance across metrics of health equity, patient outcomes and value of care, ranked among more than 3,500 hospitals nationwide.

“Great care is only great if everyone can access it,” said Vikas Saini, MD, president of the Lown Institute. “We need hospitals that are not only leaders in clinical care, but also strong community partners—and these socially responsible hospitals are showing the way.”

Thirty-nine Prime Healthcare hospitals received “A” grades in various areas, including Social Responsibility, Health Equity, Value of Care, and Patient Outcomes. Further, nine hospitals ranked number one in their respective states:

East Liverpool City Hospital ranked #1 in Ohio for Cost Efficiency

Garden City Hospital ranked #1 in Michigan for Patient Safety

Landmark Medical Center ranked #1 in Rhode Island for Social Responsibility, Health Equity, and Inclusivity

Lehigh Regional Medical Center ranked #1 in Florida for Inclusivity and Racial Inclusivity

Monroe Hospital ranked #1 in Indiana for Social Responsibility

North Vista Hospital ranked #1 in Nevada for Social Responsibility and Cost Efficiency

Saint Clare’s Denville ranked #1 in New Jersey for Avoiding Overuse

Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center ranked #1 in Nevada for Value of Care

Suburban Community Hospital ranked #1 in Pennsylvania for Social Responsibility

“Social responsibility and health equity are at the core of our mission, and it is a privilege to support our communities with quality care,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, Prime Healthcare President and Chief Medical Officer. “Thank you to all our caregivers for your steadfast commitment to improving the health and well-being of all those we serve.”

Ten hospitals awarded this year are not-for-profit hospitals that are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation.

“Congratulations to the staff and physicians of our Prime Healthcare Foundation hospitals who live our mission to serve patients and communities with compassion,” said Kavitha Bhatia, MD, President and Chair of Prime Healthcare Foundation. “We are grateful for their unwavering dedication to providing quality care with dignity and respect for all, while preserving access and improving health equity and outcomes.”

Six Prime Healthcare hospitals made this year’s Honor Roll, earning straight “A” grades in Social Responsibility, Health Equity, Value of Care, and Patient Outcomes:

Centinela Hospital Medical Center (CA)

East Liverpool City Hospital (OH)

Monroe Hospital (IN)

Roxborough Memorial Hospital (PA)

Suburban Community Hospital (PA)

West Anaheim Medical Center (CA)

The Lown Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility is the only ranking to combine metrics of health equity and value of care alongside patient outcomes, evaluating more than 2,700 acute care and 800 critical access hospitals nationwide, offering a holistic view of hospitals as total community partners. In its fifth annual rankings, the 2024-25 Lown Index evaluates hospitals on over 50 measures including novel metrics such as community benefit, racial inclusivity, and avoidance of overuse. Data sources include Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage claims, CMS patient safety data and hospital cost reports, and IRS 990 forms, among others. Full methodology can be found on the Lown Index website.

The 2024-25 Prime Healthcare/Prime Healthcare Foundation awardees are as follows: Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Inglewood, CA; Coshocton Regional Medical Center, Coshocton, OH; Dallas Medical Center, Dallas, TX; Dallas Regional Medical Center, Mesquite, TX; Desert Valley Hospital, Victorville, CA; East Liverpool City Hospital, East Liverpool, OH; Encino Hospital Medical Center, Encino, CA; Garden City Hospital, Garden City, MI; Garden Grove Hospital Medical Center, Garden Grove, CA; Harlingen Medical Center, Harlingen, TX; Huntington Beach Hospital, Huntington Beach, CA; Knapp Medical Center, Weslaco, TX; La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, La Palma, CA; Lake Huron Medical Center, Port Huron, MI; Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, RI; Lehigh Regional Medical Center, Lehigh Acres, FL; Lower Bucks Hospital, Bristol, PA; Mission Regional Medical Center, Mission, TX; Monroe Hospital, Bloomington, IN; Montclair Hospital Medical Center, Montclair, CA; North Vista Hospital, North Las Vegas, NV; Paradise Valley Hospital, National City, CA; Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, KS; Riverview Regional Medical Center, Gadsden AL; Roxborough Memorial Hospital, Philadelphia, PA; Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital, Denville, NJ; Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Reno, NV; Saint Michael’s Medical Center, Newark, NJ; Shasta Regional Medical Center, Redding, CA; Sherman Oaks Hospital, Sherman Oaks, CA; Southern Regional Medical Center, Riverdale, GA; St. Francis Medical Center, Lynwood, CA; St. Joseph Medical Center, Kansas City, MO; St. Mary’s General Hospital, Passaic, NJ; St. Mary’s Medical Center, Kansas City, MO; Suburban Community Hospital, Norristown, PA; West Anaheim Medical Center, Anaheim, CA.

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 44 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems, with nearly 45,000 employees and affiliated physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com