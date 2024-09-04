Pipe Coatings Market Forecast: Key Trends and Insights for 2024

The global pipe coatings market size is expected to reach USD 11.09 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market demand for pipes is driven by the rapid growth of infrastructure development and industrialization, particularly in developing countries. Similarly, the expansion of industries and the rise in irrigation and agricultural activities have increased the demand for pipes, thereby boosting the pipe coating market.

The growth of infrastructure development and industrialization worldwide led to an increased need for reliable and durable pipelines along with pipe coatings. For instance, the regional growth, especially in Asia-Pacific, where the construction sector is witnessing strong growth, and countries like India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, and others are experiencing increased demand for construction pipes and pipe coatings.

The report “Pipe Coatings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Type, (Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Bituminous, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings), By Form, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030

For instance, the growth of shale gas has emerged as a significant driver for the pipe coating market in the United States. The exploration and production activities in shale gas reserves have led to an increased need for coated pipelines to ensure the safe transport of hydrocarbons, resulting in a surge in demand for products in the oil and gas sector. Moreover, the rise in irrigation and agricultural activities has also contributed to the demand for pipe coatings for water supplies.

” is available now to Grand View Research customers and can also be purchased directly

Pipe Coatings Market Report Highlights:

Based on type, thermoplastic polymer coatings type dominated the market with a revenue share of over 32% in 2023. The growth is attributed to the high demand for thermoplastic polymer coatings for pipe coatings due to their excellent properties and wide range of applications in various industries.

Based on foam, powder dominated the market with a revenue share of over 78% in 2023, owing to the demand for powder coatings formulated in a powder form, consisting of additives, pigments, and resins.

In terms of application, the oil and gas segment led the market with a revenue share of over 32% in 2023, attributed to the major sectors that extensively utilize pipe products for various applications to protect pipelines from corrosion, extend their lifespan, and ensure safe oil and gas transportation.

North America is led the high adoption of advanced pipe coatings to adhere stringent regulations regarding the use of eco-friendly and low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) products and meet environmental standards.

Order your free sample copy of “Pipe Coatings Market Report 2024 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Pipe Coatings Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pipe coatings market report based on type, form, application, and region.

Pipe Coatings Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings

Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings

Bituminous

Concrete

Other Types

Pipe Coatings Form Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Liquid

Powder

Pipe Coatings Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Chemical Processing

Mining

Agriculture

Other Applications

Pipe Coatings Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa





List of Key Players in the Pipe Coatings Market

PPG Industries, Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Valspar Industrial.

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

WASCO ENERGY GROUP OF COMPANIES

Arkema Group

3M

SHAWCOR

Berry Plastics Cpg

Tenaris

Winn & Coales (Denso) Ltd

Aegion Corporation

Dura-Bond Industries

Eupec Pipecoatings France

B. Foster Company

Arabian Pipe Coating Company

Perma-Pipe

Jotun



About Grand View Research:

Grand View Research, Inc. is a market research and consulting company that provides off-the-shelf, customized research reports and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies, ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials, and energy. With a deep-seated understanding of varied business environments, Grand View Research provides strategic objective insights. For more information, visit www.grandviewresearch.com

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com