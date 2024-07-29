Student Housing Oxford MS – Embrace Exceptional Student Living in Oxford, MS

Oxford, Mississippi, 2024-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Oxford, situated in the heart of Oxford, MS, offers unparalleled student housing just minutes from the University of Mississippi. Designed for students, it provides a convenient and vibrant living environment that supports both academic success and social engagement. Its proximity to campus ensures easy access to classes, libraries, and university events, making it the ideal choice for a balanced college life.

Residents enjoy a variety of apartment amenities tailored to modern students needs. Each apartment features spacious layouts with private bedrooms and bathrooms, walk-in closets, and fully furnished living areas. High-end finishes like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry provide a comfortable, upscale experience. Additionally, high-speed internet and HDTVs in each living room keep students connected and entertained.

The community amenities are crafted to foster a vibrant and engaging lifestyle. The resort-style pool, complete with cabanas, a fire pit, and grilling stations, provides ideal spots for relaxation and socializing. Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy the 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and sauna. Additionally, the community features volleyball and basketball courts, a game-filled club room, and private study rooms to support both recreational and academic activities.

For more information about Lark Oxford’s student housing options in Oxford, MS, please contact their leasing office at (662) 667-1683.

About Lark Oxford: Lark Oxford provides premier student housing options in Oxford, MS, catering to the needs of University of Mississippi students. With a focus on creating a balanced living environment that supports both academic and social success, they offer a variety of amenities and services designed to enhance the college experience.

