Student Apartments San Antonio -Discover Premier Student Apartments in San Antonio at Hill Country Place

San Antonio, Texas, 2024-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Hill Country Place offers exceptional student apartments in San Antonio, strategically located just minutes from the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA).The community’s proximity to UTSA makes it an ideal choice for students seeking to enhance their college life with a hassle-free commute and vibrant living environment.

Hill Country Place boasts a variety of spacious floorplans, including one, two, and four-bedroom apartments, all designed with student needs in mind. Each apartment comes fully furnished, featuring in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and newly updated kitchens. With high-speed internet included in the rent, students can stay connected without additional costs.

Beyond the individual apartments, Hill Country Place offers an array of community amenities to enrich student life. Residents can maintain an active lifestyle with access to a fully equipped fitness center, resort-style pool, and hot tub. For academic pursuits, the 24-hour business center and study room provide a quiet space to focus on studies. Social and recreational facilities such as a sand volleyball court, fire pit, and outdoor gym foster a vibrant community atmosphere.

For more information about Hill Country Place’s student housing, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (325) 667-0895.

About Hill Country Place- Hill Country Place is a premier student apartment community located at 6222 UTSA Boulevard, San Antonio, Texas. Designed to cater to the needs of students attending the University of Texas at San Antonio, Hill Country Place offers a range of fully furnished apartments and extensive community amenities to support a well-rounded college experience.

Company name: 44 North

Address: 6222 UTSA Boulevard

City: San Antonio

State: Texas

Phone number: (325) 667-0895

Zip code: 78249