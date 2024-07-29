Revolutionizing Root Canal Care: Parkway Smiles Dentistry Introduces 3D Imaging Technology for Woodbridge Patients

Woodbridge, VA, 2024-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Parkway Smiles Dentistry, a leading comprehensive dental care provider, is excited to announce the integration of cutting-edge 3D cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) imaging technology into its practice. This advanced imaging system represents a significant leap forward in root canal therapy, offering Woodbridge patients unparalleled precision, comfort, and successful treatment outcomes.

CBCT imaging provides a highly detailed, three-dimensional view of the teeth, jawbone, and surrounding structures. Unlike traditional 2D X-rays, CBCT offers a more accurate and comprehensive diagnosis, enabling dentists to identify complex root canal issues that may be undetectable with conventional methods.

“We are thrilled to introduce CBCT imaging to our practice,” said Dr. Su-En Thlick, the lead dentist at Parkway Smiles Dentistry. “This technology empowers us to deliver exceptional root canal treatment with greater precision and efficiency. Our patients can expect a more comfortable and successful experience.”

By utilizing CBCT imaging, Parkway Smiles Dentistry can:

Identify hidden issues: Detect previously undetectable root canal problems, such as cracks, infections, and bone loss.

Plan treatment accurately: Create highly precise treatment plans based on detailed 3D images.

Reduce treatment time: Minimize the duration of root canal procedures through efficient planning and execution.

Enhance patient comfort: Improve patient experience by reducing discomfort and anxiety associated with root canal treatment.

Parkway Smiles Dentistry is committed to providing the highest quality dental care to the Woodbridge community. The addition of CBCT imaging reinforces the practice’s dedication to staying at the forefront of dental technology and delivering exceptional patient outcomes.

About Parkway Smiles Dentistry

Parkway Smiles Dentistry is a modern dental practice offering a comprehensive range of dental services to patients of all ages. With a focus on patient comfort and education, the practice is dedicated to helping patients achieve and maintain optimal oral health.

Dr. Su-En Thlick

12701 Marblestone Dr # 260, Woodbridge, VA 22192, United States

+1 571-699-0059

https://maps.app.goo.gl/m2RWmFLdRDxxEn7B6