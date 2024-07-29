Student Apartments Minneapolis -44 North Unveils Premier Student Apartments in Minneapolis

Minneapolis, MN, 2024-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — 44 North is excited to announce the launch of its top-quality student apartments, conveniently located just five blocks from the University of Minnesota campus. Situated in the heart of Stadium Village, 44 North offers students an unparalleled living experience with easy access to Huntington Bank Stadium and the vibrant campus life.

The apartment community at 44 North features a variety of spacious floorplans, including 1, 2, and 4-bedroom options. Each apartment is fully furnished with modern amenities such as flat-panel HDTVs, stainless steel energy-efficient appliances, granite counter tops, and in-unit laundry. Private balconies and patios are available, along with high-speed internet included in all units. With per-person contracts and a roommate matching service, 44 North caters to the specific needs of student living.

Beyond the individual apartments, 44 North boasts a comprehensive range of community amenities designed to enhance the student lifestyle. Residents can enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, a clubhouse with a billiard lounge, private study rooms, and courtyard spaces with grilling stations. The community is pet-friendly and offers attached garage parking and indoor bike storage. Regular social events create a sense of community and provide opportunities for residents to connect and thrive.

For more information about 44 North’s student housing options, contact their leasing office at (612) 448-9562.

About 44 North: 44 North is a premier student housing community serving the University of Minnesota. Located in Minneapolis, 44 North offers a complete lifestyle experience with modern apartments and extensive amenities designed to support student success and well-being.

Company name: 44 North

Address: 2701 4th Street SE

City: Minneapolis

State: Minnesota

Phone number: (612) 448-9562

Zip code: 55414