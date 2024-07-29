CMU Student Housing – Experience Premier CMU Student Housing at University Meadows

Mount Pleasant, Michigan, 2024-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — University Meadows, a top-tier student housing community, is conveniently located just a short walk from Central Michigan University (CMU) and Kelly/Shorts Stadium. This prime location ensures students have easy access to both their academic commitments and local retail options, making University Meadows an ideal choice for CMU student housing.

The apartments are designed with student needs in mind, offering 2 and 3-bedroom floorplans. Each unit features single bedrooms with optional private bathrooms, hardwood-style floors, and black appliances. High-speed internet is included, and an optional furniture package is available to make moving in effortless. With per-person contracts and roommate matching services, University Meadows simplifies the housing process for CMU students.

Beyond the apartments, it boasts an array of community amenities that enhance the student living experience. Residents can enjoy a resort-style pool and hot tub, grilling stations, a 24-hour fitness center, and a gaming space with TVs. The community is pet-friendly, offers free on-site parking and bike storage, and provides shuttle bus service to the CMU campus. With Wi-Fi throughout the community and on-site management, they ensures a comfortable and connected living environment for all students.

For more information about University Meadows CMU student housing, please contact their leasing office at (989) 567-7489.

About University Meadows: University Meadows is dedicated to providing high-quality student housing for Central Michigan University students. With its strategic location, modern amenities, and supportive community environment, they are committed to enhancing the overall college experience.

Company Name: University Meadows
Address: 4310 Sterling Way
City: Mount Pleasant
State: Michigan
Zip code: 48858
Phone number: (989) 567-7489

