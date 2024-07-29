Agency Platform Wins “Most Trustworthy Customer Support of the Year (Digital Marketing)” at the Right Choice Awards 2023

Delhi, India, 2024-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Agency Platform, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious “Most Trustworthy Customer Support of the Year (Digital Marketing)” award at the Right Choice Awards 2023. This accolade, presented by the renowned Brands Impact, recognizes the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer support in the digital marketing industry.

The Right Choice Awards, known for their rigorous selection process and high standards, celebrate organizations and individuals who exemplify excellence in their respective fields. This year, Agency Platform stood out among numerous contenders for its dedication to customer satisfaction, transparent communication, and innovative support strategies.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Brands Impact,” said Milind Mody, CEO of Agency Platform. “Our team works tirelessly to ensure that our clients receive the best possible support, and this award is a testament to their hard work and commitment. We believe that trustworthy and effective customer support is the cornerstone of any successful digital marketing strategy, and we will continue to prioritize this in our services.”

Agency Platform’s approach to customer support is built on the principles of reliability, responsiveness, and personalized service. The company’s support team is trained to handle a wide range of client needs, from technical issues to strategic advice, ensuring that every client feels valued and supported throughout their digital marketing journey.

This award follows a year of significant achievements for Agency Platform, including the launch of several new service offerings and the expansion of its client base across various industries. The recognition by the Right Choice Awards further solidifies Agency Platform’s reputation as a trusted partner in the digital marketing arena.

