Shreekant Patil Appointed as Committee Member of IQAC at JIT Nashik for 2024-26

With more than 30 years of experience as a chartered engineer, Shreekant Patil has played a pivotal role in advancing the entrepreneurial landscape. His new position as an Industry Expert, Adjunct Professor, and member of the Advisory Committee for the Innovation Council (IIC) and Startup, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship Development E-Cell at JIT reflects his distinguished track record and exceptional skill set.

Shreekant Patil’s impressive profile includes significant involvement with prestigious organizations such as the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture (MACCIA), the Asian African Chamber of Commerce & Industry (AACCI), and the Nashik Industries & Manufacturers’ Association (NIMA). His leadership roles in these national and international organizations have positioned him at the forefront of industry advancements, enabling him to shape policies and foster collaborations that benefit the business community.

In addition to his vast network, CE. Shreekant Patil serves as an official mentor for Startup India, a program aimed at nurturing aspiring entrepreneurs. His mentorship extends beyond this initiative, actively supporting incubation centers and international foundations, thereby sharing his knowledge and insights to empower budding entrepreneurs worldwide.

Moreover, Shreekant Patil’s expertise has been acknowledged by various state governments across India, where his guidance has been critical in driving development initiatives. His contributions have been instrumental in fostering innovation, attracting investments, and stimulating economic growth in these regions.

As the chairman and mentor of the NIMA Startup Hub, he is dedicated to nurturing startups in Nashik and cultivating a robust startup ecosystem in the area. And recently appointed as committee chairman at Maharashtra chamber for Cluster development for 2024–2026.

The inclusion of Shreekant Patil as an IQAC Industry resource person and Advisory Committee Member underscores JIT’s commitment to delivering unmatched opportunities for student growth and success. By leveraging Mr. Patil’s expansive experience and network, JIT aims to create an environment that promotes innovation, boosts entrepreneurship, and transforms ideas into impactful ventures. Shreekant Patil was member of IQAC for 2023 at JIT Nashik.

“We are excited to welcome CE. Shreekant Patil to our esteemed team at JIT,” said Mrs. Swati Thete, IQAC coordinator at JIT. “His remarkable achievements and deep industry knowledge are poised to inspire and guide our students in realizing their potential. With his mentorship, we aim to nurture the next generation of successful entrepreneurs.”

As JIT continues its pursuit of excellence, collaboration with Shreekant Patil will further enrich and expand its innovation ecosystem. Through this partnership, JIT aspires to empower students, faculty, and the surrounding community to embrace innovation, drive entrepreneurship, and contribute positively to the growth of the startup landscape while enhancing quality systems at the college level.

