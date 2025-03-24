Advanced Strut: A Leader in Electrical Containment & Cable Management Solutions

Cape Town, South Africa, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Established in 2012, Advanced Strut has built a reputation as a reliable provider of high-quality electrical containment systems and cable management solutions. With a commitment to providing superior products and unrivalled service, Advanced Strut has emerged as a key player in the industry, providing innovative solutions for a wide range of applications.

Since its inception, Advanced Strut has evolved to meet the needs of its customers. In 2014, the company expanded into manufacturing, allowing for complete control over product quality, cost efficiency, and turnaround time. This strategic move enabled Advanced Strut to expand its product offerings while maintaining the exceptional service standards that have become synonymous with the brand.

Comprehensive Product Range

Advanced Strut provides a diverse range of products to support efficient cable and pipe installations across a variety of industries. The company’s diverse product portfolio includes:

Metal Cable Trays & Ladders : These are strong and dependable, making them ideal for supporting all cable and pipe installations, ensuring a safe and organised infrastructure.

: These are strong and dependable, making them ideal for supporting all cable and pipe installations, ensuring a safe and organised infrastructure. PVC Industrial Trunking & Wire Ways : These solutions, designed for surface wall mounting, are ideal for cable and pipe reticulation in industrial environments.

: These solutions, designed for surface wall mounting, are ideal for cable and pipe reticulation in industrial environments. Wire Mesh Trays: These trays are designed for data and cable installations to maximise airflow, prevent cable overheating, and reduce dust accumulation.

Each product is meticulously crafted to meet the highest standards of durability and performance, catering to the requirements of the commercial and industrial sectors.

Tailored Solutions for Diverse Industries

Advanced Strut’s versatile product line serves a wide range of industries, including electrical containment systems, data management, plumbing, air conditioning, solar energy, and agriculture. The company has established itself as a go-to supplier for businesses looking for dependable, high-quality solutions to keep critical infrastructure running smoothly.

Wire mesh trays, in particular, have gained popularity due to their ability to extend cable life by reducing dust buildup and maintaining optimal airflow. Meanwhile, PVC industrial trunking provides a practical solution for cable and pipe reticulation, combining functionality and ease of installation.

Commitment to Innovation and Quality

Advanced Strut’s foray into manufacturing has helped it maintain its competitive edge. By incorporating cutting-edge sheet metal fabrication machinery, the company ensures that all products are manufactured precisely and consistently. This approach not only ensures quality but also shortens lead times, providing customers with effective solutions to meet project deadlines.

Advanced Strut also provides standard finishes for its metal products, such as pre-galvanised and hot-dip galvanised. Special finishes, such as epoxy coating and stainless steel, are available upon request to meet specific environmental requirements such as corrosion resistance.

A Trusted Industry Partner

With decades of industry experience, Advanced Strut has established a reputation for dependability and innovation. The company’s owner-managed structure ensures that all aspects of its operations are geared towards customer satisfaction. From expert advice to tailored solutions, Advanced Strut prioritises its clients’ needs while delivering products and services that exceed expectations.

As a trusted partner in a variety of industries, Advanced Strut continues to push the boundaries of innovation in electrical containment and cable management solutions. The company’s commitment to improving its product offerings and expanding its reach distinguishes it as a market leader in its industry.

For more information, visit their website at https://advancedstrut.co.za/

