Lance Reegan-Diehl Makes Top Ten Guitarist List in Vancouver

Posted on 2025-03-24

Steve Newton Interviews and Comments While Comparing Sound to Satriani

Vancouver, BC, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ —Lance Reegan-Diehl was recently included in the Top Ten List of Vancouver guitarists on writer Steve Newton’s site – Ear Of Newt, music writer/critic for The Georgia Strait. The timing couldn’t be better and coincided with the release of a video for “Sleepy Wheel,” a track from his Maniacal Cavern album. This album, a testament to Reegan-Diehl’s musical versatility and creativity, features a unique blend of rock, jazz, and blues and has been well-received by music enthusiasts. “Sleepy Wheel” – Features Producer/Bassist Kevin Stuart Swain (THOR, Al Harlow) on the track.

Maniacal Cavern was the 15th studio album that Lance had produced, and his 29th record that he has recorded on, played on, been a session guitarist, and/or otherwise been a part of.

Lance Reegan-Diehl is a Guitarist, Composer, Producer, and clinician who has lived in Korea for many years. He endorses Chapman Guitars, Sound Drive Amplification, Olympia Strings, and Graphtech Guitar Parts.

He is also known for his steadfast support of the U.S. Military and events that help that community, a contribution that his audience profoundly appreciates.

Reegan-Diehl’s fluid guitar style and technical prowess allow him to play any music exceptionally well. His recordings of instrumental guitar albums have created a legacy that many of his contemporaries have not enjoyed.

His energy and unwavering love for music continue to this day, with many projects simultaneously inspiring his audience with his passion.

About Lance Reegan-Diehl

Lance Reegan-Diehl (L.R.D.) is a guitarist hailing from Vancouver B.C. and an enduring talent in the music industry with his guitar work appearing on several albums, and his own solo releases and L.R.D. Band releases. His music work in and out of the studio is a testament to his talent and affinity for creating magic and transferring it to the listener via the digital and analog methods, live performances, and clinics. Lance is the epitome of the indie artist with the necessary fortitude and drive to succeed in a competitive market. He is the consummate musician, producer, clinician, businessman, and an example to anyone that wants to succeed in the music industry. The guitarists work has also appeared on several albums and singles over the years.

