33 Years of Digital Brilliance: Megrisoft’s Journey of Success and Future Vision

Chandigarh, India, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Megrisoft, a global leader in IT and digital solutions, proudly celebrates its 33rd business anniversary, marking over three decades of groundbreaking innovation, technological advancements, and exceptional service in the digital space. Established in 1992, the company has evolved from pioneering IT into a full-fledged digital powerhouse, continuously setting new industry benchmarks and expanding its global footprint.

A Legacy of Innovation & Growth

Since its inception, Megrisoft has been at the forefront of digital transformation, offering cutting-edge solutions in web development, digital marketing, AI-driven technologies, and IT consulting. With a strong presence in India and the UK, the company has successfully bridged the gap between technology and business growth, empowering organisations worldwide.

Reflecting on this milestone, Megrisoft’s Founder, CA Mohnesh Kohli, shared his thoughts:

“From day one, our vision was clear—innovation, customer-centric solutions, and a commitment to technological excellence. As we celebrate 33 years, I am incredibly proud of what Megrisoft has achieved. But this is just the beginning; we are geared up for an even more dynamic future, embracing new technologies and driving digital success for businesses globally.”

Women Empowerment: A Core Pillar of Megrisoft’s Success

Beyond technological excellence, Megrisoft stands as a beacon of women empowerment, with 70% of its workforce comprising talented women across various leadership, technical, and creative roles. This dedication to gender diversity has been instrumental in shaping a progressive and inclusive corporate culture.

Speaking on this, Aprajita Kohli, Director of Megrisoft, emphasised:

“Our strength lies in our people, and women have been a driving force behind Megrisoft’s success. We take immense pride in fostering an environment where women excel, lead, and innovate. As we look to the future, we remain committed to providing equal opportunities and breaking barriers in the tech industry.”

Expanding Horizons: The Future of Megrisoft

With a stronghold in India and the UK, Megrisoft continues to expand its global reach, with its UK operations efficiently managed by Aprajita Kohli. The company is now investing in AI-driven solutions, new technology, and next-gen digital services, further solidifying its position as an industry leader.

“The next phase of our journey is about pushing boundaries—leveraging AI, automation, and big data to create smarter, more efficient digital solutions,” added Aprajita Kohli. “Megrisoft’s future is limitless possibilities, and we’re excited to lead the way.”

A Celebration of Success & Future Aspirations

As Megrisoft celebrates its 33rd business anniversary, it remains steadfast in its mission to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions, empower businesses, and shape the digital future. The celebration marks a milestone of past achievements and a stepping stone towards even greater success.

With a robust global presence, a diverse and talented workforce, and a relentless drive for innovation, Megrisoft is set to redefine the future of technology and digital transformation.

About Megrisoft

Megrisoft is a leading IT and digital solutions provider specialising in web development, digital marketing, AI-driven solutions, and IT consulting. With over 33 years of industry experience, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses worldwide, driving digital transformation and empowering success.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Media Team Megrisoft

sayhello@megrisoft.com