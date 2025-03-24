Wagento Achieves Adobe Solution Partner Commerce Specialization

Virginia, United States, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Wagento, a leading full-service eCommerce agency, proudly announces its official achievement of Adobe Solution Partner Commerce Specialization (Bronze), further strengthening its commitment to delivering top-tier Adobe Commerce solutions. This certification solidifies Wagento’s expertise in providing robust, scalable, and innovative digital commerce experiences for businesses worldwide.

As an Adobe Solution Partner (Bronze), Wagento has demonstrated its proficiency in Adobe Commerce, showcasing successful implementations and a deep understanding of the platform’s capabilities. The recognition reflects Wagento’s commitment to helping businesses scale, optimize, and future-proof their digital commerce operations with Adobe’s industry-leading solutions.

“We are excited to achieve Adobe Solution Partner (Bronze) status, a testament to our expertise and dedication to Adobe Commerce solutions,” said J.P. Singh, President & CEO at Wagento. “This milestone further enables us to provide our clients with seamless, high-performance, and customizable eCommerce solutions tailored to their specific needs.”

By joining Adobe’s prestigious partner ecosystem, Wagento gains access to exclusive resources, training, and technical support, empowering its team to leverage Adobe Commerce for delivering superior digital experiences. This certification also strengthens Wagento’s ability to assist B2B and B2C brands in maximizing their online potential through advanced commerce strategies, seamless integrations, and data-driven optimizations.

With a track record of success in digital commerce transformations, Wagento continues to push the boundaries of innovation in Adobe Commerce development. The company’s Adobe Solution Partner (Bronze) certification underscores its ability to support clients with cutting-edge eCommerce strategies, ensuring their sustained growth and competitive advantage in an evolving digital landscape.

About Wagento

Wagento is a global B2B eCommerce agency specializing in Adobe Commerce, Magento, BigCommerce, Shopify Plus, WooCommerce, and other leading eCommerce platforms. With a team of certified experts, Wagento provides end-to-end eCommerce solutions, including website development, system integrations, eCommerce growth and marketing, and performance optimization. The company partners with businesses worldwide to deliver innovative and scalable digital commerce experiences.