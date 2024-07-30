PortXchange Finalist for the Prestigious Technology of the Year Award: Votes Now Open.

London, UK, 2024-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — PortXchange, a B-Corp Company committed to environmental sustainability, has been one among the top five finalists to be shortlisted for the Technology of the Year in the esteemed Marine Propulsion, Decarbonisation Award 2024. This award recognizes cutting-edge advancements in marine propulsion technology that drive sustainability and environmental responsibility within the maritime sector.

PortXchange is committed to environmental sustainability and embraces socially responsible and ethical business practices throughout its entire value chain; this commitment is exemplified by its two innovative green tech solution award entries, EmissionInsider and Synchroniser.

EmissionInsider is a pioneering solution that tracks, analyses, and reports scope 3 emissions from trucks, rail freight, and vessels, providing ports with a comprehensive pathway to zero emissions. By prioritizing data-driven decarbonization initiatives, EmissionInsider assists ports in meeting their environmental targets more swiftly and supplies critical data to facilitate corrective actions in existing plans. This technology significantly enhances sustainability efforts, enabling ports to become more environmentally responsible.

Synchronizer optimizes port calls by utilizing the latest terminal updates to ensure just-in-time arrivals and real-time berth planning updates. By enabling informed decisions and eliminating unnecessary idle time, Synchronizer calculates the optimal speed to reach the pilot boarding place on a time based on the latest ETA berth, allowing vessels to proceed directly to the terminal upon arrival. This technology revolutionizes port and shipping operations, promoting efficiency and reducing emissions.

Both Marine Propulsion technologies entries highlight how PortXchange drive sustainability and environmental responsibility within the maritime sector.

“We are honoured to be shortlisted for the Technology of the Year Award,” said Sjoerd de Jager, CEO of PortXchange. This recognition underscores and recognizes our dedication to fostering sustainable and responsible practices within the maritime industry. Both EmissionInsider and Synchronizer represent significant strides in our mission to support ports and the maritime sector worldwide in their journeys towards decarbonization.”

The Annual Marine Propulsion Decarbonisation Awards 2024 ceremony will be held on 24 September in Amsterdam. Attendees are invited to visit the PortXchange stand at MDCEUROPE2024 on 24-25 September. Abhishek Nair, Business Director of PortXchange, will deliver a keynote and participate in a panel discussion on the conference stage. Voting for the awards is open until 17 September 2024.

PortXchange invites its partners, stakeholders, and the wider community to support its nomination by casting their votes.

Click here to cast your vote at the Maritime Decarbonisation Awards 2024