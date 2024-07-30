RPost Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide eSignature Software 2023

Los Angeles, CA, 2024-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — The Report Features RPost’s commitment to Security and innovation with Solid Spotlight on eSign sign Enterprise-Grade Feature Richness, Legalities, Security, and Authentication. RPost, the leader in secure and certified e-communications, today declared the organization is named an Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide eSignature Software 2023 Vendor Assesment. The report finishes up, “Organizations of any size searching for a enterprise-grade signing solution ought to think about RPost… Businesses in managed industries would find RPost’s security features includes particularly convincing.”

International Data Corporation (IDC), with in excess of 1300 analysts around the world, is the premier worldwide provider of market knowledge for the information technology markets. This IDC MarketScape analysis gives an outline of the serious wellness of eSignature software providers worldwide, assessing more than 27 qualitative and quantitative criteria across two vectors, Capacities and Strategies.

Taking into account all eSignature software providers examined around the world, Holly Muscolino, IDC Research VP, Content Strategies and the Future of Work concludes, “RPost’s key differentiators are reflected in its ‘RSign Manifesto’: RSign is feature rich, easy to use, friendly to work with, enterprise-grade, and integrated. RPost likewise has strong focus of strength for an on eSign legalities, security, and authentication considering its original Registered Email™ proof of delivery and email encryption products.”

Key Highlights from the Report:

RPost’s original eSignature offering was in its RMail product, and however eSignature is currently likewise a different, extended application called RSign, signing capacities are still firmly coordinated with the company’s secure email solutions.

RSign furnishes administrators with robust and granular usefulness to follow data privacy laws and regulations. This incorporates a discretionary “private mode,” which empowers an data within the document to be hidden away from specific watchers or the entire document content to be hidden other than from the originator and signers.

About IDC

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is intended to give an outline of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology uses a thorough scoring methodology in light of both qualitative and quantitative models that outcomes in a single graphical illustration of every vendor’s situation inside a given market. IDC MarketScape gives an clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market achievement variables of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaninfully looked at. The structure likewise gives technology buyers a 360-degree evaluation of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

for more information: https://rpost.com/news/rpost-named-a-leader-in-idc-marketscape-for-worldwide-esignature-software-2023

About RPost:

RPost® is a global leader in electronic signature and cybersecurity services, specializing in email encryption for privacy and compliance, e-signature automation, legal e-delivery proof, document rights management, and AI-infused services to prevent data leaks and human e-security errors.