Global Cerebral Vein Thrombosis Treatment Market Expected to Reach USD 611 Million by 2033

The global cerebral vein thrombosis treatment market, valued at USD 191.53 million in 2023, is set to witness a substantial growth trajectory with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. By the end of 2033, the market is anticipated to soar to an estimated value of USD 611 million. This surge is attributed to the confluence of technological advancements in medical interventions, a growing prevalence of CVT (Cerebral Vein Thrombosis), especially among younger demographics, and an upsurge in healthcare expenditure globally.

CVT, a relatively uncommon form of stroke, is progressively impacting a broader demographic, particularly women and individuals below the age of 50. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), CVT affects 3 to 4 individuals per million annually. The escalating incidence of CVT has accentuated the demand for efficacious treatment solutions on a global scale.

As the incidence of CVT rises, so does the urgency for innovative treatment modalities. The market’s upward trajectory underscores a critical need for continued research, development, and investment in novel therapies to address the evolving healthcare landscape.

The anticipated growth of the global cerebral vein thrombosis treatment market not only signifies a promising outlook for patients but also presents significant opportunities for stakeholders across the healthcare spectrum. With a focus on advancing medical technologies and enhancing accessibility to effective treatment options, the healthcare industry is poised to make profound strides in combating CVT and improving patient outcomes worldwide.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global cerebral vein thrombosis treatment market is expected to grow with a 12.3% CAGR during 2023 to 2033.

By end use, hospitals and clinics are expected to hold 46% of the market share in 2023 for cerebral vein thrombosis treatment market.

North America is expected to possess 44% market share for cerebral vein thrombosis treatment market in 2023.

Europe Cerebral vein thrombosis treatment market size is expected to possess 41% market share in 2023.

“Availability of effective and safe drug therapies is expected to drive the growth of the CVT treatment market in the upcoming years.” states an FMI analyst

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the cerebral vein thrombosis treatment market are Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics, Cardinal Health, Daesung Maref, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation is involved in clinical research related to CVT. The company has conducted clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its Vici Venous Stent System in the treatment of deep vein obstruction.

AngioDynamics’ key product for CVT treatment is BioFlo PICC, which is a peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) that is coated with a proprietary Endexo technology. This coating has been shown to reduce the risk of catheter-related thrombosis, which can be a complication of CVT.

Key Segments Profiled in the Cerebral Vein Thrombosis Treatment Industry Survey:

Treatment:

Thrombolytic Therapy

Anticonvulsant Therapy

Drug Class:

Thalidomide

Tamoxifen

Phytoestrogens

L-asparaginase

End Use:

Hospitals & Clinics

Laboratories

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

