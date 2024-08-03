The JP Emerson Show Announces Highly Anticipated 2025 Mecum Kissimmee VIP Experience Return

Indianapolis, IN, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — JP Emerson, Philanthropist, Media personality, Owner & host of the globally syndicated “JP Emerson Show, announced the return of the highly anticipated and sought after JP Emerson Show/Mecum VIP Experience at Mecum Kissimmee 2025, via The JP Emerson Show webpage www.jpemerson.com.

“The World’s Largest Collector Car Auction,” returns to Osceola Heritage Park on January 7-19, and will feature an estimated 4,500 vehicles, including American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Mecum Auctions to provide once in a lifetime opportunities to automotive fans and collectors from across the world unlike any other Mecum experience” Says Emerson. “This unique, no purchase opportunity regularly draws a large number of entries and we expect this to be the largest ever.”

ABOUT JP EMERSON – THE JP EMERSON SHOW

Philanthropist, Owner & Host: Globally Syndicated/ The JP Emerson Show/ www.jpemerson.com “Nothing says nostalgia like a classic car and no one tells those stories better than the people who lived them. Each episode we ride shotgun through the backroads of our memories talking road trips, music, humor, racing and what may lie ahead for the sport or hobby. We’ll meet new folks from across the country, industry insiders, professional racers, and celebrities with amazing tales to tell and a few secrets too! If you’re all about horsepower, chrome, reliving the glory days or creating new automotive memories of your own, join award winning automotive journalist and storyteller JP Emerson as we explore the open road and discover what’s just beyond the headlights.

Primary and associate partners of The JP Emerson Show include: Red Line Synthetic Oil, Mecum Auctions , JP Emerson & Private support.

About Mecum Auctions: Mecum Auctions is a family-owned American company that specializes in collector car auctions. The company was founded in 1988 by Dana Mecum and is headquartered in Walworth, Wisconsin. Mecum Auctions hosts events across the United States and is known for its annual auction in Kissimmee, Florida, which is the world’s largest collector car auction.

Mecum Auctions offers a variety of services for its customers, including: consignment, financing, transportation, and title transfer.

For more information on Mecum Auctions, visit Mecum.com or contact:

Mecum Auctions Communications Department

Breeann Poland bpoland@mecum.com