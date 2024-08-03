Darkocean Expands Capabilities with Arrival of Triton ROVs at Doha Base

"New Triton ROVs Enhance Darkocean's Operational Efficiency and Exploration Reach"

Posted on 2024-08-03 by in Automotive, Energy, Technology // 0 Comments

 



Doha, Qatar, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Darkocean is thrilled to announce the arrival of two state-of-the-art Heavy Work Class Triton ROVs, now operational at our Doha base. This strategic fleet enhancement underscores our commitment to advancing support for the Energy and EPC sectors throughout the region.


The Triton ROVs bring a host of advanced features designed to elevate our underwater service capabilities:


    

  • Enhanced Operational Capabilities: Designed for superior performance in complex and challenging underwater environments, these ROVs ensure efficient and effective execution of high-performance tasks.
    • 

  • Unmatched Reliability: Built to thrive in demanding conditions, the Triton XLS ROVs deliver consistent and dependable results, reinforcing our promise of reliability.
    • 

  • Advanced Technology: Equipped with the latest technological innovations, these ROVs offer exceptional data acquisition and operational control, setting a new standard in underwater operations.
    • 



The addition of these ROVs represents a significant boost to our ability to provide unparalleled underwater solutions, reinforcing our commitment to excellence in service delivery.


About Darkocean


Darkocean is a leading provider of underwater solutions, specializing in innovative technologies and services for the Energy and EPC sectors. Our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction drives our mission to deliver top-tier support and cutting-edge solutions for complex underwater challenges.


For further information or to discuss how the Triton XLS ROVs can enhance your projects, please reach out directly to Mr. Robin Jacob.


Contact:


www.darkocean.biz


Email: commercial@darkocean.biz


Address: Office 9, Ground Floor, Building 2, Financial Square, Doha, Qatar.


Phone: +974 44426003 / +974 55032724




 


	

			

        	        

		
Matched content
			





		
Editor’s pick
			

		
	

	










Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution  | Travel PR News | EuropaWire

© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.

RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback

EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network -  full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes

In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release








Express Press Release Distribution