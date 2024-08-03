Darkocean Expands Capabilities with Arrival of Triton ROVs at Doha Base

Doha, Qatar, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Darkocean is thrilled to announce the arrival of two state-of-the-art Heavy Work Class Triton ROVs, now operational at our Doha base. This strategic fleet enhancement underscores our commitment to advancing support for the Energy and EPC sectors throughout the region.

The Triton ROVs bring a host of advanced features designed to elevate our underwater service capabilities:

Enhanced Operational Capabilities : Designed for superior performance in complex and challenging underwater environments, these ROVs ensure efficient and effective execution of high-performance tasks.

: Designed for superior performance in complex and challenging underwater environments, these ROVs ensure efficient and effective execution of high-performance tasks. Unmatched Reliability : Built to thrive in demanding conditions, the Triton XLS ROVs deliver consistent and dependable results, reinforcing our promise of reliability.

: Built to thrive in demanding conditions, the Triton XLS ROVs deliver consistent and dependable results, reinforcing our promise of reliability. Advanced Technology: Equipped with the latest technological innovations, these ROVs offer exceptional data acquisition and operational control, setting a new standard in underwater operations.

The addition of these ROVs represents a significant boost to our ability to provide unparalleled underwater solutions, reinforcing our commitment to excellence in service delivery.

About Darkocean

Darkocean is a leading provider of underwater solutions, specializing in innovative technologies and services for the Energy and EPC sectors. Our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction drives our mission to deliver top-tier support and cutting-edge solutions for complex underwater challenges.

For further information or to discuss how the Triton XLS ROVs can enhance your projects, please reach out directly to Mr. Robin Jacob.

Contact:

www.darkocean.biz

Email: commercial@darkocean.biz

Address: Office 9, Ground Floor, Building 2, Financial Square, Doha, Qatar.

Phone: +974 44426003 / +974 55032724