MK Construction & Builders, Inc. Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence in Chicago’s Construction Industry

Chicago, IL, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — MK Construction & Builders, Inc. is one of the leading construction and remodeling companies in Chicago and is celebrating its 15th year of excellent construction service to the community. This milestone serves as proof of the quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction the company is known for. In the last 15 years, MK Construction & Builders, Inc. has built a reputation of good quality and professionalism in the construction business, as well as great attention toward clients’ requests.

“This milestone is a testament to the sheer hard work of our team, the trust reposed by our clients, and an uncompromising passion toward excellence in all areas,” said the executive team at MK Construction & Builders, Inc. “We will continue serving the Chicago community with passion and commitment while continually striving to make service the hallmark of our company.”

The company has retained its values of integrity, transparency, and quality. Looking ahead, MK Construction & Builders, Inc. plans to expand its services and innovate to meet the changing needs of its clients. The company is optimistic regarding the opportunities that lie ahead in enriching living spaces through craftsmanship and innovative design.

About MK Construction & Builders, Inc.

MK Construction & Builders, Inc. is a full-service Chicago-based construction company specializing in custom home building, remodeling, and renovation. The company takes pride in its reputation for excellence and integrity, always striving to deliver great results that leave its clients way ahead of their expectations. Innovation in design and artistry are the guiding principles toward attaining its objective of enhancing the lives of its clients.

For further information, please contact:
MK Construction & Builders, Inc.
2000 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
Phone: (773) 817-1861
Email: info@mkconstructioninc.net

