Transform Your Smile at Modern Dental Care’s Invisalign Day Raffle Event

Las Vegas, NV, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Modern Dental Care is thrilled to announce an exciting community event – the Invisalign Day Raffle Event! On August 8, 2024, we invite everyone to join us for a chance to win a complete Invisalign treatment for free, along with numerous other fantastic benefits and discounts.

Event Highlights:

Win Invisalign! Participate in our exclusive raffle on August 8 to win a complete Invisalign treatment valued at $5,000! $936.00 Off Complete Invisalign Treatment: We offer a substantial discount on our complete Invisalign treatment, making it more affordable than ever to achieve the perfect natural smile. Complimentary Services: FREE Premium Teeth Whitening ($350 Value)

FREE Clear Retainers ($550 Value)

FREE Consultation/Exam ($407 Value)

Panoramic Imaging ($135 Value)

Dental Health Scan ($195 Value)

Outcome Simulation ($220 Value)

Birrieria Dimas Taco Truck & Pucks Cookies

Raffle for 1 FREE INVISALIGN TREATMENT! Total Savings of $3645: Take advantage of this incredible offer and enjoy comprehensive dental care at a fraction of the usual cost.

This event is the perfect opportunity for those looking to enhance their smiles with Invisalign’s clear aligners. You’ll have the chance to win a free treatment, and you can also benefit from a range of complimentary services and significant discounts.

How to Participate:

Contact us to learn how to get additional tickets. All patients who book and attend their appointments on August 8 will automatically be eligible for the raffle to win the free Invisalign treatment. Additionally, you can earn extra raffle tickets by promoting this event on social media.to learn how to get additional tickets.

Modern Dental Care is committed to providing top-notch dental services focusing on patient comfort and advanced technology. Our experienced dentist near you is dedicated to helping you attain and preserve a beautiful and healthy smile. We pride ourselves on our personalized approach to dental care, ensuring each patient receives the attention and treatment they deserve.

Disclaimer:

This discount is valid for cash patients only. To be eligible for the raffle, patients must book and attend their appointments on August 8. Additional raffle tickets are available for those promoting the event on social media.