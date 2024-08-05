University House Acadiana Announces Premium Student Apartments Near UL Lafayette

Lafayette, LA, 2024-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — University House Acadiana proudly introduces its premier student apartments, offering unparalleled off-campus housing options near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Strategically located just minutes from the campus, these luxury apartments provide convenient access to academic buildings, dining options, and the vibrant cultural scene of Lafayette, making it an ideal choice for students seeking a balanced and fulfilling college experience.

University House Acadiana features an array of modern amenities designed to enhance student life. Each apartment is fully furnished and equipped with high-speed internet, spacious bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, and full-sized kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Residents can also enjoy in-unit washers and dryers, private balconies, and large living areas perfect for studying or socializing. The apartments are tailored to provide comfort and functionality, ensuring a stress-free living environment.

Beyond the individual units, University House Acadiana boasts a wealth of community amenities that cater to an active student lifestyle. Residents can unwind at the resort-style swimming pool, stay fit in the state-of-the-art fitness center, or relax in the clubhouse with study lounges and gaming areas. The property also offers secure bike storage, on-site parking, and regular community events, fostering a sense of belonging and camaraderie among students.

For more information about University House Acadiana’s student apartments near UL Lafayette, please contact their leasing office at (337) 427-8738.

About University House Acadiana: University House Acadiana is a leading provider of premium student housing solutions in Lafayette, LA. With a focus on creating vibrant and supportive living environments, the company offers state-of-the-art amenities and convenient access to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, making it the preferred choice for students seeking a quality off-campus living experience.

Companay name: University House Acadiana

Address: 511 Bertrand Drive

City: Lafayette

State: Louisiana

Zip code: 70506

Phone: (337) 427-8738