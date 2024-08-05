Global Veterinary Computed Tomography Scanner Market Expected to Reach USD 355.3 Million by 2033 at a 6.8% of CAGR

The global veterinary computed tomography (CT) scanner market, valued at USD 173.7 million in 2022, is projected to experience substantial growth over the next decade. According to recent industry forecasts, the market is anticipated to expand at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%, reaching an estimated value of USD 355.3 million by 2033.

The growth of the veterinary CT scanner market is driven by several key factors, including the increasing demand for advanced pet care and the rising prevalence of critical diseases among animals. Veterinary CT scanners play a crucial role in diagnosing and managing complex health conditions in pets by providing detailed imaging that surpasses traditional radiology and ultrasound tests.

Veterinary CT scans offer high-resolution, thin cross-sectional images of an animal’s body, known as tomographic slices. This advanced imaging technique enables veterinarians to obtain more accurate and comprehensive diagnostic information, thereby enhancing treatment planning and patient care.

Key Highlights:

Essential Tool for Veterinary Diagnosis and Treatment : Veterinary CT scanners are indispensable tools for diagnosing a wide range of medical conditions in animals, including orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders, cancer, and internal organ abnormalities. These scanners provide high-resolution, three-dimensional images of animal anatomy, facilitating accurate diagnosis, treatment planning, and surgical interventions in veterinary medicine.

: Veterinary CT scanners are indispensable tools for diagnosing a wide range of medical conditions in animals, including orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders, cancer, and internal organ abnormalities. These scanners provide high-resolution, three-dimensional images of animal anatomy, facilitating accurate diagnosis, treatment planning, and surgical interventions in veterinary medicine. Growing Demand for Advanced Imaging Technologies : The increasing demand for advanced diagnostic and imaging technologies in veterinary practice is driving market growth for veterinary CT scanners. Pet owners and veterinarians are increasingly seeking access to state-of-the-art imaging facilities and equipment to ensure timely and accurate diagnosis of pet health conditions, leading to increased adoption of CT scanning services in veterinary clinics and hospitals.

: The increasing demand for advanced diagnostic and imaging technologies in veterinary practice is driving market growth for veterinary CT scanners. Pet owners and veterinarians are increasingly seeking access to state-of-the-art imaging facilities and equipment to ensure timely and accurate diagnosis of pet health conditions, leading to increased adoption of CT scanning services in veterinary clinics and hospitals. Technological Advancements Driving Market Innovation : Ongoing advancements in veterinary CT scanner technology, including improvements in image resolution, scanning speed, and software functionality, are driving market innovation and product development. Innovations such as multi-slice CT scanners, cone beam CT systems, and portable CT scanners are expanding the capabilities and applications of veterinary imaging, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and efficiency in veterinary practice.

: Ongoing advancements in veterinary CT scanner technology, including improvements in image resolution, scanning speed, and software functionality, are driving market innovation and product development. Innovations such as multi-slice CT scanners, cone beam CT systems, and portable CT scanners are expanding the capabilities and applications of veterinary imaging, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and efficiency in veterinary practice. Focus on Animal Health and Welfare: The focus on animal health, welfare, and quality of care is driving investment in advanced diagnostic and imaging technologies in veterinary medicine. Veterinarians and pet owners alike recognize the importance of early detection and treatment of medical conditions in animals, leading to increased utilization of veterinary CT scanning services for preventive screenings, diagnostic evaluations, and treatment monitoring.

Fighting Serious Animal Illnesses:

Another aspect driving the industry ahead is the incidence of serious illnesses in animals. In order to diagnose complex illnesses including cancer, neurological problems, and bone fractures and to potentially improve patient outcomes, CT scans are a useful tool.

Improvements in Technology and Raised Awareness:

With features like ray intensity modules that can be adjusted to meet the unique requirements of various animal sizes and sensitivities, veterinary CT scanners are becoming more and more advanced. Furthermore, the market is expanding as a result of rising knowledge about the advantages of CT scans among veterinarians and pet owners.

How Key Players are Contributing to the Veterinary Computed Tomography Scanner Market?

Key participants have added cutting-edge technology along with the latest medical technology like highly efficient devices delivering optimum diagnostics capability in veterinary computed tomography scanners. As the market rises and skyrockets its growth prospects, the competition amongst the key players keeps on increasing, making the market more dynamic.

Recent Developments in the Veterinary Computed Tomography Scanner Market

Siemens AG has introduced the computed tomography that helps in clinical research along with new diagnostics application that comes under its CT technologies & Innovations platform, fueling the sales of veterinary computed tomography scanners.

Epica Medical Innovations has launched its new Vimago GT30, HDVI, that comes with improved diagnostic capability and efficiency. This multi-modality masterpiece includes onboard fluoroscopy and digital radiology. It increases competition by experimenting with the latest healthcare technology.

Hitachi Healthcare America announced an expansion of its cooperation with scil animal care, a division of Henry Schein Animal Health, in August 2018. The deal widens the scil region to include statewide coverage and distribution of Hitachi’s unique ultrasound solutions aimed at the veterinary sector, which has been in place since 2011.

Woorien introduced MyVet CT i3D, the first veterinary-specific spiral Linear CTV Scanner, in March 2020.

In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a referral hospital installed a Toshiba Aquilion 16 CT scanner in September 2022. The new scanner is going to enhance the treatment capabilities and offer excellent care for pets.

Xoran Technologies commenced accepting reservations for vTRON in May 2021. The new open-bore CT scanner was introduced at the Veterinary Meeting and Expo (VMX) in June 2021 in Florida

Key players:

GE Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Epica Medical Innovations

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Neurologica Corporation)

Hitachi, Ltd.

Animage, LLC

QR S.R.L.

Gin ApS

Key segments

By Type:

Portable CT Scanners

Stationary Multi-slice CT Scanners

Mid-end CT Scanners

High-end CT Scanners

Low-end CT Scanners

By Animal Group:

Large Animals (Horses, Cattles)

Small Animals (Cats, Dogs, Etc.)

Others

By Application:

Neurology

Oncology

Orthopedics and Traumatology

Other Applications

By End User:

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Academic Institutes and Teaching Hospitals

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

