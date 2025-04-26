U.S. Software Ranking 2024

California, USA, 2025-04-26 — /EPR Network/ — The new Software industry rating for 2024 has just been released by RealRate.

These are the top three Software companies in the U.S., measured by Economic Capital Ratio:

1. BTCS INC. – 713%

2. DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC. – 619%

3. GRID DYNAMICS HOLDINGS INC. – 601%

The complete rating of 156 Software companies is published at https://realrate.ai/ranking-area/2024-us-software/

39 companies achieved the sought-after ‘Top-Rated’ seal.

Founded in 2008 and based in Maryland, BTCS, Inc. engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. Its current assets are $27 million.

Headquartered in Vancouver, and founded in 1991, Destiny Media Technologies Inc. owns a proprietary media compression format which is used to deliver real time streaming media, such as Internet radio, on an on-demand basis. It has total current assets of $3.8 million.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., a global digital engineering company, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and digital engagement services, serving clients in various industries, including retail, finance, and manufacturing. It was founded in 2006 and is based in California. It has current assets of $435 million.

CEO Dr. Holger Bartel: “The US software industry generated over $489 billion in 2023, reflecting strong momentum driven by AI, cloud computing, and SaaS expansion infused digital transformation. According to RealRate’s 2024 Economic Capital Ratio (ECR) rankings, financial strength is becoming a key differentiator. ECR, which compares a firm’s economic capital to its assets, offers a fair cross-size assessment of solvency and balance sheet quality.

Superior financial strength is really important in the software industry, making sure key products are delivered to market on time and with the highest quality possible.”

About RealRate:

RealRate is an international rating agency based in Santa Clara and Berlin, founded in 2021. Using cutting-edge explainable Artificial Intelligence, we provide fair company ratings, avoiding any conflicts of interest. Combining AI and expert knowledge, financial strength is evaluated based on published annual reports. RealRate provides rankings for dozens of industries, like insurance, IT, real estate, food, and pharma. Only the best-rated companies are awarded the RealRate Top-Rated seal.

