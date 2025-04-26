The Recovery Academy Launches Insurance-Based Residential Mental Health Care Access

St. Paul, MN, 2025-04-26 — /EPR Network/ — Individuals seeking long-term recovery support in Minnesota now have expanded access to residential mental health treatment, as The Recovery Academy announces the integration of insurance-based coverage for its Intensive Residential Treatment Services (IRTS). This development marks a critical milestone in removing financial barriers and making high-quality care more attainable for those dealing with substance use, co-occurring disorders, and complex mental health challenges.

The Recovery Academy, a longstanding facility known for its structured, individualized treatment programs, has served young and mature adults since 2017. By aligning with insurance providers, the center now enables clients and their families to pursue sustained recovery in a way that is both accessible and cost-effective.

With a 14-bed residential facility situated in one of St. Paul’s most desirable neighborhoods, the organization delivers personalized support through comprehensive services. These include individual therapy, group sessions, medication management, and a strong focus on self-esteem and life skills. The Transitional Living program for men also extends structured care and community support beyond inpatient treatment, easing the path toward independent living.

The organization’s stakeholders recognize that recovery is multifaceted and requires consistent care and connection. The new insurance integration reflects a broader mission to support clients through every recovery phase while respecting individual needs, identity, and long-term goals.

