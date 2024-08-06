Asia Pacific Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Industry Valuation Set to Total USD 409.8 Million by 2034 Amid Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

As per Future Market Insights’ latest analysis, the Asia Pacific loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) industry value is set to total USD 237.3 million in 2024. Further, it will exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% during the next ten years, with total industry size reaching USD 409.8 million by 2034.

Several factors are propelling growth of LAMP industry in Asia Pacific. These include the increasing incidence of infectious diseases like malaria and dengue fever, the growing need for rapid diagnostics, and escalating awareness of the benefits of LAMP technology.

Demand for loop-mediated isothermal amplification is growing steadily across the Asia Pacific. Its advantages, like simplicity, accuracy, speed, and cost-effectiveness, make it a valuable tool for diagnostic and research purposes.

The incidence of infectious diseases like tuberculosis, dengue fever, and malaria is increasing drastically, particularly in nations like India and China. This, in turn, is creating a need for efficient diagnostic solutions like LAMP.

Both healthcare professionals and the general population are becoming aware of the advantages of LAMP technology. This is also playing a key role in boosting the growth of loop-mediated isothermal amplification products in the Asia Pacific.

Escalating demand for point-of-care testing is also believed to positively impact the Asia Pacific industry. Similarly, growing interest in personalized medicine and precision healthcare are set to create growth opportunities for LAMP product manufacturers in the region.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The Asia Pacific LAMP industry revenue is projected to total USD 409.8 million by 2034.

by 2034. By product type, the reagents segment accounted for a value share of 3% in 2023.

in 2023. By technology type, the microfluidic technology segment held a significant share of 8% in 2023.

in 2023. By application, the disease diagnosis segment held 2% of the Asia Pacific industry in 2023.

of the Asia Pacific industry in 2023. East Asia dominated the LAMP industry with a value share of 1% in 2023.

in 2023. India is poised to register a CAGR of 2% between 2024 and 2034.

“Growing incidence of infectious diseases and government initiatives to encourage the use of LAMP procedures are some prominent factors fueling growth of loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) industry in Asia Pacific,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Who is Winning?

Top players are constantly launching new LAMP instruments, kits, and reagents for different applications. They are also looking to employ inorganic strategies such as acquisition, collaboration, and partnerships to stay ahead of the competition.

For instance,

In May 2022, Meridian Bioscience, Inc. strengthened its isothermal amplification product portfolio by introducing two novel master mixes.

Key Companies Profiled:

Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.

New England Biolabs

HUMAN

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Mast Group Ltd

Merck KGaA

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

QIAGEN N.V

Optigene

NIPPON GENE CO., LTD

ZENOSTIC

Jena Bioscience GmbH

Excellgen, Inc

Hologic Inc. (Gen-Probe)

LGC Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Yeasen Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

highQu GmbH

Asia Pacific LAMP Industry Segmentation:

By Product Type:

The industry is segregated into instruments, kits, and reagents. To get a broader picture of the industry, instruments are further classified into incubation systems, turbidimeters, agarose gel electrophoresis, and fluorescence measuring systems. A detailed analysis of sub-segments of reagents has also been added to the report, based on DNA polymerase, primer mix, master mix, DNA polymerase and primer mix, and dyes.

By Technology:

The industry includes three key technologies, namely, microfluidic technology, modern microsystem technology, and advanced IR technology.

By Application:

Some of the leading applications include disease diagnosis, environmental inspection, food hygiene, animal husbandry, and fisheries. To get a clear picture of the diseases that can be diagnosed using LAMP, the segment is further divided into mycobacterium tuberculosis, SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), malaria, pneumonia, influenza, herpes, pertussis, and clostridium difficile infection.

By Purpose:

The two main purposes are clinical use and research purpose.

By End-user:

Leading end-users in the industry include hospital laboratories, academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, food testing laboratories, and agricultural & environmental research institutes.

By Region:

Key countries of East Asia and South Asia & Pacific are covered.

