Assonet’s Bob Adams Named The First Gratitude and Grins Winner

Assonet, MA, 2024-Aug-07 — /EPR Network/ — Bob Adams moved to Assonet in 1974. Almost from Day 1, he began volunteering for various organizations in town as a way to meet people and give back to his new community. Recently, Woodside Dental Care, a dental practice located at 36 South Main Street in Assonet, recognized him for those efforts by making Adams the first recipient of the Gratitude & Grins award.

“Bob is known as the guy who coordinates the fireworks for the local celebration here in town. But he’s done so many more things in town, particularly at St. Bernard’s Church,” said Dr. Derek Cornetta, DDS owner of Woodside Dental Care. “He is a most worthy first winner of our Gratitude & Grins Award.”

Woodside Dental Care created the Gratitude & Grins Award to honor those in the community going above and beyond the call of duty for the town and fellow citizens. Candidates are nominated by fellow citizens.

“I moved to Assonet after getting out of the Navy. I guess it was second nature for me to want to serve and it made perfect sense to serve my new community,” said Adams, a widower, father of three and grandfather of three. “My girlfriend wants me to slow down a little on all my activities. I enjoy it too much and have no intention of stopping.”

In addition to his military service, Adams was employed by Sears Roebuck. Over his 50 years in Assonet, Adams has been active in both the Knights of Columbus and Elks. He’s volunteered at St. Bernard’s Church as a Eucharistic minister and funeral worker, while also performing odd repair jobs at the facility.

For being named winner of the Gratitude & Grins Award, Adams will receive a $50 gift certificate to an area restaurant.

The Gratitude & Grins Award is issued on a quarterly basis. If you know someone who takes out the trash for a neighbor in need, someone who checks in on an elderly friend, someone who runs chores for someone in need, someone who volunteers their time for good causes, you can nominate them for the “Gratitude and Grins” award at https://www.woodsidedental.com/contact-us.html

