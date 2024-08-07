Compression Therapy Market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.80% and reach USD 5.93 Billion by 2034 | FMI

The use of compression therapy, employing garments to improve circulation and manage health conditions, is gaining significant traction. The global Compression Therapy Market has reached an estimated USD 3.37 billion in 2024 and is poised for further growth. A recent report projects the market to reach a substantial USD 5.93 billion by 2034, with a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.80% through the forecast period.

Highlighting the key influencing factors, the study opines that the growing diabetic population across the globe has increased the demand for compression stockings and diabetic socks. Moreover, innovations like NPWT (Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) have turned out to be the modus operandi for managing acute and chronic wounds. Also, advancements in pneumatic compression therapy have proven to be effective and safe in treating lymphedema (caused by HNC – head and neck cancer) as stated by “Supportive Care in Cancer”.

Key Takeaways from Compression Therapy Market Study

Static compression therapy held the largest market share in 2019 and the trend is expected to continue in the forecast period (2020-2030)

Chronic ulcers are expected to hold more than 69% of the market share in terms of revenue in 2020

Among all distribution channels, institutional sales is the leading segment followed by retail sales. The retail sales segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period

North America and Europe are collectively expected to hold more than 67% of revenue share in 2020 while East Asia is expected to show greater growth potential in the forecast period.

“Acquisitions and launch of compression products along with increasing demand for compression therapy offering increased mobility, enhance athletic performance and safety profiles are driving the growth of global compression therapy market” says the FMI Analyst

Expansion with Research: The Latest Trend

The compression therapy market players are on an expansion spree to stand out.

For instance –

In May 2020, the British Medical Journal published a study that stated that anti-embolism stockings are all the more effective concerning DVT (deep vein thrombosis). This finding is bound to influence players to go for the production of anti-embolism stockings in the forecast period

Avanos Medical Inc., in the year 2018, announced acquiring CoolSystems, Inc. The products post-acquisition were marketed as “Game Ready”

Huntleigh Healthcare Ltd.’s IPC (Intermittent Pneumatic Compression) products under the “Hydroven” brand are a noteworthy addition to vascular assessment systems

Key Participant Insights

The global market is set to broaden its scope in the forecast period, stimulated by the high prevalence rate of diabetes, the rising geriatric population globally, and the adoption of advanced compression therapy systems that can be used as bi-layer and multi-layer for conventional treatment options. In addition to this, strict guidelines limit the design space for potential conceptual ideas, and the availability of alternate therapies has augmented the sales of compression products.

The key market players covered by FMI include:

Paul Hartmann AG, Sigvaris AG, Cardinal Health Inc. 3M Health Care Ltd.

Compression Therapy Market Key Segment

Product Type

Pneumatic Compression Therapy

Non-Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps

Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

Lower Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

Upper Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps

Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps with Calibrated Gradient

Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps without Gradient

Static Compression Therapy

Anti-Embolism Stockings

Compression Bandages

Compression Garments

Lower Compression Garments

Upper Compression Garments

by Indication:

Chronic Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Non-healing Surgical Wounds

Traumatic Wounds

Burn Cases

by Distribution Channel:

Institutional Sales

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Nursing Facilities

Retail Sales

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales

by Region:

North America Compression Therapy Market

Latin America Compression Therapy Market

Europe Compression Therapy Market

East Asia Compression Therapy Market

South Asia & Pacific Compression Therapy Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Compression Therapy Market

