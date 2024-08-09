North America Ceramic Tiles Market: Revolutionizing Industries

North America Ceramic Tiles Industry Overview

The North America ceramic tiles market size was estimated at USD 7.59 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing residential construction activities in the region are augmenting the demand for construction materials, including ceramic tiles, in North America. The demand for ceramic tiles is further projected to grow in the region in the coming years owing to their durability, rigidity, and easy maintenance.

Ceramic tiles are increasingly being used in the construction industry and are a very common choice for kitchen and bathroom flooring and wall applications. The growing demand for ceramic tiles in this industry rises from the need to address current construction problems as well as future innovative structural designs. Presently, construction problems include widespread infrastructural decay, which is attributed to the exhaustion of material life for many concrete structures.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the North America Ceramic Tiles Market

The establishment of a distribution channel to cater to the consumers is posing a challenge for the industry players. The distributors of ceramic tiles are appointed on the basis of their regional presence, warehousing capabilities, capital investment capacity, and logistics. Moreover, material handling is another concern for the safe delivery of ceramic tiles to end users.

Key players compete based on product quality, pattern, texture, and delivery time to target their customers. They primarily focus on offering high-quality products to customers as per their budgets to gain customer satisfaction. Sourcing strategies include strategic relationships with raw material suppliers to ensure uninterrupted production. They tend to collaborate with multiple suppliers to avoid disruptions in the raw material supply. This prevents raw material shortage, which could lead to disruption in product supply.

Key Companies profiled:

• MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.

• Crossville, Inc.

• Florida Tile, Inc.

• Roca Tiles USA

• Daltile

• Shaw Industries Group

• Interceramic

• Vitromex USA, Inc.

• Emser Tile

• ANN Sacks Tile & Stone

Key North America Ceramic Tiles Company Insights

Some of the key players operating in the market include MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC., Shaw Industries Group, and Interceramic.

• MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. is primarily engaged in the production of flooring components. It designs, sources materials, manufactures, and distributes different types of flooring materials to markets including residential new construction, residential replacement, and commercial constructions. The company operates its business through segments: Global Ceramics, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World. This company majorly operates in the U.S., Europe, Russia, Australia, and New Zealand and has sales operations catering to over 170 countries.

• Shaw Industries Group operates as a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., which is engaged in freight rail transport, insurance, and utility businesses across the globe. Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and supplying of flooring materials to residential and commercial flooring applications. The geographies served by the company include major states in the U.S., Australia, Canada, China, India, Singapore, the UK, Brazil, Chile, France, Mexico, and the UAE.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Category Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports.

• The global material handling equipment market in biomass power plant size was estimated at USD 850.8 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of biomass power as a sustainable energy source and the need for efficient material handling solutions in biomass power plants.

• The global friction stir welding equipment market size was estimated at USD 232.7 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing demand for high-quality, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly welding technologies in industries such as aerospace, automotive, and shipbuilding is driving the growth of the friction stir welding (FSW) equipment market.

North America Ceramic Tiles Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America ceramic tiles market report based on product, application, end-use, and region:

North America Ceramic Tiles Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Glazed Ceramic Tiles

• Porcelain Tiles

• Scratch-free Ceramic Tiles

• Other Products

North America Ceramic Tiles Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Wall Tiles

• Floor Tiles

• Other Applications

North America Ceramic Tiles End Use Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Residential

• Commercial

North America Ceramic Tiles Country Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Order a free sample PDF of the Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Recent Developments

• In June 2023, Crossville, Inc. announced the introduction of a new line of porcelain tile panels called ‘Sahara Noir.’ The line is made in Italy by Laminam and stocked in the U.S. Sahara Noir porcelain tile panels are available in a 1200 mm x 3000 mm size format, which is wider than traditional porcelain panels. They are also available in 5.6 mm thickness, ideal for counters, interior and exterior walls, flooring in dry interior spaces, and furniture.

• In September 2023, Daltile launched six new tile and stone collections including ceramic & porcelain products under Artcrafted, Divinium, Acreage, Calgary, and Pure brands as part of their industry-leading product line to strengthen its position in the competitive market.