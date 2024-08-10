Future Electronics New Partner SolidRun Launches RZ/G2L System on Module (SoM)

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic component distribution, has partnered with SolidRun, a global leading developer of embedded systems and network solutions. SolidRun offers a full range of embedded edge IoT and industrial computing applications, including industrial PCs, gateways, SD-WAN solutions, and system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) products.

As part of its diverse portfolio, SolidRun has launched a new SoM featuring the Renesas RZ/G2L multi-core microprocessor. This innovative SoM delivers robust connectivity, 3D graphics, and a video CODEC engine, offering a faster path to production for customers seeking a cutting-edge solution for their next generation embedded systems.

The SolidRun RZ/G2L SoM includes:

Compact Form Factor: A very small footprint of 47 x 30 mm (1.85 x 1.18 inches), ideal for space-constrained applications.

Certified Dual-Band Wi-Fi: Onboard 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac with Bluetooth 5.0 for robust wireless connectivity.

Pin-to-Pin Compatibility: Compatible with the RZ/V2L SoM, which includes an AI accelerator, ensuring flexibility and scalability for various applications.

Industrial-Grade Linux: CIP (Civil Infrastructure Platform) Linux provides a reliable and sustainable software foundation for infrastructure systems.

High-Speed Connectivity: Up to 2 x 1Gb Ethernet PHY on the SoM for seamless network integration.

Enhanced Graphics: Integrated Arm Mali-G31 GPU for superior graphical performance.

Automotive Communication: Equipped with 2x CAN FD for automotive and industrial communication.

The RZ/G2L SoM is part of a comprehensive family of modules, including the RZ/G2UL, RZ/G2LC, RZ/G2L, and RZ/V2L, all pin-to-pin compatible. These modules can be supported with multiple SBCs, ready for volume production, offering versatile and scalable solutions for a wide range of applications.

“Our collaboration with SolidRun and the launch of the RZ/G2L SoM, along with its family of compatible modules, provides a scalable platform for a broad range of applications ranging from HMI and IoT to machine vision with AI inferencing,” said Richard Interrante, FIS Global Technology Director at Future Electronics. “The versatility of this product family coupled with the support of our experienced embedded specialists at Future Electronics will provide customers with a smooth and efficient path from concept to production.”

“The SolidRun RZ family of System on Modules (SoMs) enables developers to streamline hardware integration and expedite time-to-market. Our Renesas-based Single Board Computers (SBCs) provide a comprehensive, ready-to-use computing platform that supports rapid production, with or without enclosures. The RZ family offers exceptional flexibility, accommodating a wide range of CPUs and various assembly options, while maintaining pin-to-pin compatibility across the entire family” said Sasha Strizhiver, Embedded Product Line Manager at SolidRun.

“Complete system solutions such as SoMs and SBCs are key to accelerating growth of our RZ Family MPUs,” said Dean Smith, Director of Field Applications Engineering at Renesas. “We are thrilled to collaborate with SolidRun and Future Electronics to offer a highly integrated SoM for our RZ/G2 customer base. This RZ/G2L SoM is the latest addition to many pin–compatible SoM offerings from SolidRun that leverage the breadth of our RZ/G series. Customers can now create innovative and efficient solutions with ease, while accelerating their development cycle. They can pick an RZ device of their choice and easily scale its features and performance to meet their needs.“

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com

About SolidRun

SolidRun is a global leading developer of embedded systems and network solutions, focused on a wide range of energy-efficient, powerful, and flexible products. Our innovative compact embedded solutions are based on ARM and x86 architecture and offer a variety of platforms including SOMs (System-on-Module), SBCs (Single Board Computer) and industrial mini-PCs.

SolidRun offers a one-stop-shop for developers and OEMs, providing a complete service from hardware customization to software support and even product branding and enclosure design. With a mission to simplify application development while overcoming deployment challenges, SolidRun proudly provides customers with faster time-to-market and lower costs.

For more information, visit www.solid-run.com

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter, and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. A leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise in embedded processing, analog, power, and connectivity to deliver complete semiconductor solutions. These Winning Combinations accelerate time to market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications, enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices that enhance the way people work and live.

For more information, visit Renesas Electronics Corporation

###