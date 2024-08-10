The Village at Colbert Park Launches Premier Student Housing Near Parkland College

Savoy, Illinois, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — The Village at Colbert Park proudly announces its new student housing community, offering a premier living experience for Parkland College students. Strategically located just minutes from the Parkland College campus, this convenient and vibrant community provides students with a comfort and secure environment to thrive academically and socially. With its proximity to the campus, residents can easily access classes and campus facilities while enjoying the benefits of off-campus living.

The apartments at The Village at Colbert Park are designed with student needs in mind. Each unit features modern finishes, spacious layouts, and high-speed internet access, ensuring a productive and enjoyable living experience. The fully furnished apartments come equipped with state-of-the-art appliances, in-unit laundry, and ample storage space, creating a hassle-free lifestyle that supports students’ busy schedules and academic commitments.

The community amenities at The Village at Colbert Park further enhance the student living experience. Residents can enjoy a range of facilities including a resort-style swimming pool, a well-equipped fitness center, and dedicated study lounges. The community also offers a vibrant social scene with planned events and activities that foster a strong sense of community and camaraderie among residents.

For more information about The Village at Colbert Park’s student housing, please contact their leasing office at (779) 213-2852.

About The Village at Colbert Park: The Village at Colbert Park is a leading provider of high-quality student housing solutions near Parkland College. Committed to offering a superior living experience, The Village at Colbert Park blends modern apartment amenities with a supportive community atmosphere, making it the ideal choice for students seeking comfort, convenience, and connection.

Company name: The Village at Colbert Park

Address: 100 Village Park Way

City: Savoy

State: Illinois

Zip code: 61874

Phone: (779) 213-2852