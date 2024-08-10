Jobcube Revamps Job Panel Design Enhancing Information Extraction and Organization with AI, Resulting in a 27% Increase in Job Viewings

Tokyo, Japan, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Jobcube, Inc., a subsidiary of Kakaku.com, Inc., one of Japan’s largest online media complexes, has recently undertaken a comprehensive redesign of the job panel on its job aggregation site, Jobcube (https://jobcube.com/). The revamped search results interface now prioritizes user-desired features, making it easier for job seekers to identify appealing job listings. By employing advanced AI technology to extract and organize information, Jobcube ensures precise and comprehensive data, setting it apart from other job sites.

A standout enhancement is the accurate display of salary information, where AI plays a crucial role. Historical data from our site reveals that the accurate display of salary information can lead to a 3.1-point increase in CTR. Also, catchy icons are actively utilized to make the site more user-friendly and intuitive, helping users easily find their preferred job listings. The site also tailors the display of features based on individual user preferences, recognizing that different users prioritize different characteristics in job listings.

Consequently, the number of job views per user has surged by approximately 27%, and the bounce rate has been reduced by 30%.

Junta Sumi, UX Director at Jobcube, who spearheaded the redesign, commented: “In a crowded landscape of job boards and job aggregation media, prioritizing usability is key to becoming a user-preferred site. Our goal was to create a simple and intuitive layout that facilitates an effortless user experience. Moving forward, we will continue leveraging AI to develop a site that directly addresses the evolving needs of our users.”

About Jobcube, Inc.

Jobcube, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kakaku.com, Inc. established in Delaware, USA in 2023. It operates an online job board that connects employers and jobseekers. Kakaku.com, Inc., the parent company, is a Japanese Internet service provider founded in 1997 and operates one of the largest web services in Japan in various fields, including the product comparison site “Kakaku.com” and the restaurant search and reservation service “Tabelog”. Since 2015, the company has been operating “Kyujin-Box,” a job search service, which has received favorable reviews for its ability to search a wide range of job information in bulk according to many and varied needs, and it boasts users starting from young adults though to senior citizens.

Contact: pr@kakaku.com