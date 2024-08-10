Mustafa Jewellery Singapore Unveils “Urban & Bloom” Collection for Singapore Day

Singapore, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Celebrating its 59th National Day, Mustafa Jewellery, established in 1986 in Little India, proudly introduces the “Urban and Bloom” collection. This vibrant collection is a tribute to Singapore’s spirit, embodying elegance, diversity, and cultural richness through stunning jewellery designs.

The ‘Urban & Bloom’ collection reflects Mustafa Jewellery’s ongoing commitment to preserving the rich cultural traditions that have long defined Singapore’s heritage while embracing the contemporary flair and innovation of modern design. Each piece in the collection is crafted with exceptional skill, reflecting a dedication to quality that has been the hallmark of Mustafa Jewellery since its establishment. The intricate designs combine timeless motifs with modern aesthetics, making them perfect accessories for National Day festivities and beyond. This blend of old and new not only honours the past but also celebrates the progressive spirit of Singapore, making each piece a testament to the nation’s dynamic and evolving identity.

Discover our meticulously crafted gems that honour our heritage and narrate the essence of Singaporean culture. The collection features:

Earrings blending traditional Indian motifs with modern designs.

Every day and celebratory rings.

Necklaces that weave Singaporean and Indian symbols into stunning designs.

Explore this lookbook to appreciate the beauty, heritage, and narratives of our jewellery. The “Urban & Bloom” collection invites you to celebrate the cultural tapestry that defines Singapore’s vibrant journey.

Available at all Mustafa Jewellery Singapore stores and online at the Mustafa Jewellery Singapore Website, this collection is ideal for those seeking jewellery that symbolises unity and tradition.

A cornerstone of Singapore’s Little India since 1986, Mustafa Jewellery is a leading gold, diamond, and precious stone jewellery retailer, offering a wide range of designs that blend traditional and contemporary styles.

Name: Selvi Narayanan

Email: selvi_narayanan50@yahoo.com

Contact number: +60 16-511 0664