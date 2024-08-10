Armsons Barlow To Bring Forward New Community Hub for Padley@YMCA Derbyshire

Leading Derby-based project managers, construction cost consultants and building surveyors Armsons Barlow are set to help bring forward a ground-breaking new Community Hub for Padley@YMCA Derbyshire on Parcel Terrace in Derby.

Derby, UK, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — The firm has been appointed as project manager and cost consultants for the transformative project, which will create a vibrant and inclusive space for individuals and families in need.

The new Community Hub at Parcel Terrace will be a dynamic space which will enable Padley@YMCA Derbyshire to expand their traditional services, including warm meals and activities to combat loneliness and isolation, and develop their provision to meet the evolving needs of the city.

It will offer a range of amenities, including community kitchens and a laundrette, alongside opportunities to learn through training and education and volunteering opportunities.

The Hub will also serve as a collaborative space for partner organisations to deliver vital services.

The development is set to be completed and ready for opening by late summer 2024.

YMCA Derbyshire is a non-profit organisation that has been supporting young people and the community since 1847, focusing on health and wellbeing, support and advice, family and youth work, training, education, and housing.

Padley Group was founded in 1985 and provides support for those at risk of homelessness, poverty, and social isolation, offering safe spaces, essential resources, and programmes aimed at enhancing wellbeing. In 2023, Padley became part of the YMCA Derbyshire group, and is now operating as Padley@YMCA Derbyshire. This consolidates YMCA Derbyshire’s efforts to combat homelessness and poverty in the city.

Commenting on the project, Sally Walters, director of Armsons Barlow, said:

“We are thrilled to be part of this transformative project that is set to have a really positive impact on the lives of many people across the city.

“We are responsible for representing Padley@YMCA Derbyshire’s interests throughout the design and build phases of the development and look forward to delivering the new Community Hub for its official opening in late summer.”

Gillian Sewell, CEO of YMCA Derbyshire said:

“We are excited to open the Padley@YMCA Community Hub, which represents our commitment to addressing the critical need for even more community services to relieve poverty and prevent homelessness.

“It is also fantastic to collaborate with some of the best organisations in the city who will be working with us to ensure we have a comprehensive support network, broadening our capacity to meet the diverse needs of our community.”

Over the past 50 years, Armsons Barlow has been involved in a variety of award-winning schemes, including transforming the historic Roundhouse on Pride Park into a £51m engineering, technology, and construction campus for Derby College.

Other projects include Glasshouse College – Ruskin Mill Trust, housed in the former Royal Doulton factory in Stourbridge’s Glass Quarter and 400 Hall, a state-of-the-art flexible performance theatre for Repton Hall School.

At the end of 2021, Armsons joined forces with chartered quantity surveyors and building surveyors Barlow & Associates to create Armsons Barlow and relocated from their long-standing home on Brick Row in Darley Abbey to Vernon Street in Derby.

To find out more, visit www.armsonsbarlow.com