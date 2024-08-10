RX Japan Welcomes Over 18,000 Visitors to the 8th “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR SUMMER

TOKYO, Japan, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Held from June 19th to the 21st, 2024, at Tokyo Big Sight, RX Japan’s 8th “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR was a resounding success, with 18,000+ visitors and 652 exhibitors, consisting of 499 Japanese brands and 153 other international participants, alongside co-located show JFEX Summer.

With such a varied crowd, this renowned food and beverage (F&B) expo proved once again how important it is to highlight Japan’s culinary legacy and encourage international cooperation.

Exciting Variety of Zones Captivate Visitors at the 8th “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR SUMMER

Industry giants, pioneers, and interested individuals were able to delve into the specialties of Japanese F&B and culture at the “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR, which spanned three days. Some of the focus was on confectionery & snacks, frozen food, agri-food & meat, seafood, Japanese tea & beverage, processed foods, and more.

Fresh produce from Japanese farmers was on display in the Agricultural Product Zone, while a variety of traditional and modern Japanese drinks were available in the Beverage/Alcohol Zone. The Confectionary/Snack Zone captivated visitors with its assortment of delectable sweets and nibbles, while the Health & Beauty Zone showcased a wide range of products designed to enhance both wellbeing and beauty.

The Japanese Noodle Zone gave guests a taste of the many varieties of Japanese noodles. At the Japanese Tea Zone, visitors learned about Japan’s long history of tea ceremonies and had the chance to try exquisite tea products, while at the Marine Products Zone, visitors perused displays of only the freshest seafood.

Convenient and tasty ready-to-eat meals were showcased in the Processed Food Zone, while the distinctive flavours that characterise Japanese cuisine were showcased in the Seasoning & Spice Zone. And lastly, vegan food products were also on display in the Vegan Food Zone.

Not only did these zones highlight the variety and abundance of the Japanese F&B sector, but they also helped participants from different parts of the world meet each other and form partnerships.

Successful Appointment Booking System

One of the most notable aspects of the Summer show was the successful implementation of the Appointment Booking System, which made it possible for hundreds of meetings to take place between buyers and companies. The system’s implementation significantly improved the efficiency of business discussions and networking, enabling attendees to maximise their time and opportunities during “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR.

Look Forward to the 9th “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR WINTER

Continuing the 8th “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR’s success, RX Japan is prepared to carry on the tradition of showcasing Japanese cuisine and highlighting the nation’s ever-changing F&B sector. The winter edition will be hosted at Makuhari Messe from November 27th to 29th, 2024.

Register as a visitor now via https://bit.ly/3SuFM2F. For more event details, visit https://bit.ly/4dndMpr.