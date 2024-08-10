Hook Agency and The Roof Store Unveil the “Bright Ass Underlayment” Giveaway Extravaganza

Minneapolis, MN, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Hook Agency and The Roof Store are thrilled to announce a unique and cheeky promotion featuring the standout product: Hook Agency’s “Bright Ass Underlayment.” Designed for roofers who are bold and love to make a statement, this high-visibility synthetic underlayment is set to shake up the roofing world.

In the spirit of fun and innovation, Hook Agency is giving away a few jobs worth of this vibrant underlayment for free! We’re looking for those ‘video-inclined’ and friends with our two companies, basically –’ folks who are ready to share their roofing adventures. All we ask is that you film and share videos of you using the product on your job sites.

Tim Brown, owner and founder of Hook Agency, shared his excitement: “We’re always looking to bring a bit of fun and a lot of value to our clients. This promotion with The Roof Store is a fantastic way to do just that, while also showing off our product’s unique flair.”

The Roof Store’s representative chimed in: “Hook Agency’s energy and innovative approach make this partnership a perfect fit. The Bright Ass Underlayment isn’t just about high performance—it’s about standing out and having fun while you work.”

Hook Agency’s Bright Ass Underlayment is made of durable, woven polypropylene, providing a secondary, water-resistant barrier that’s also UV protected, ensuring your roof projects are not only effective but also eye-catching​. This product is perfect for those who crank the music, make friends with homeowners, and enjoy a cold lemonade at the end of a job well done.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to elevate your roofing projects with some serious style. Grab your camera and join the fun!

For more information, visit Hook Agency and The Roof Store.

Contact:

Hook Agency

Tim Brown, Owner and Founder

Email: tim@hookagency.com

The Roof Store

Email: info@theroof.store

About Hook Agency:

Hook Agency is a full-service digital marketing agency dedicated to helping construction companies enhance their online visibility and attract more clients. With a focus on SEO, web design, and content marketing, Hook Agency delivers measurable results that drive business growth.

About The Roof Store:

The Roof Store offers a wide range of roofing supplies and materials, ensuring that roofing professionals have access to the best products on the market. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, The Roof Store is a trusted partner in the roofing industry.