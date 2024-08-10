Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Patna Maintains its Proficiency in Scheduling Successful Aero-medical Missions

Patna, India, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — For the relocation of patients their safety and comfort must be taken care of as it helps to keep their health stable ensuring a non-troublesome journey from beginning to end. With access to state-of-the-art medical jets Vedanta Air Ambulance happens to be the most effective solution offering risk-free relocation missions via Air Ambulance Service in Patna that guarantees your journey is trouble-free and comfortable.

We go to great lengths to ensure patients onboard are completely safe and maintain the highest level of efficiency right from the pickup point to the drop-off to avoid the occurrence of complications at any step. With the availability of Air Ambulance from Patna you can travel to the opted destination without experiencing any rigors on the way and complete the journey with utmost effectiveness implied at every step.

Utmost Effectiveness is Implied at Every Step of the Relocation Mission Offered by Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata

We at Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata choose the best team that puts in efforts to compose the evacuation mission according to the necessities of the patients and allow the entire trip to be organized without causing delay on the way. We manage the delivery of care and medical attention from the beginning to the end of the patient transfer process so that their health doesn’t deteriorate and they remain in a thriving condition until the process is over.

At an event, we at Air Ambulance in Kolkata received a request regarding the repatriation of a patient who was suffering from dengue and his medical condition was too feeble that he couldn’t travel via any commercial means of transport. For his betterment, we arranged a ground ambulance that brought him to the sending airport and loaded him inside the aircraft carrier with the help of our automated loading and unloading system which made sure the process was in the favor of the patient. We allowed the entire air ambulance to be converted into an ICU setting which was necessary as the health of the patient demanded it and made it easier to effectively shift him. We also had a caregiving team that made sure the vitals of the patient remained intact and no discomfort was caused at the time of shifting from one facility to the other.

