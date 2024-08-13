Global Farm Animal Drug Market Set to Reach USD 33,211.3 Million by 2034: Steady Growth Driven by Technological Advancements and Increased Demand for Animal Health Solutions

The global farm animal drug market is on a steady upward trajectory, with its value projected to reach USD 19,442.9 million by the end of 2024. Over the next decade, the market is expected to continue its moderate yet consistent growth, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2024 to 2034, culminating in a market valuation of USD 33,211.3 million by 2034.

This growth is being driven by several key factors, notably the increased automation in animal husbandry, particularly in technologically advanced regions. Countries like Australia are at the forefront of this global trend, as automation in animal husbandry has led to a surge in demand for farm animal drugs and vaccines. Automated systems require enhanced health management solutions to ensure the well-being of livestock, thereby fueling market expansion.

Government initiatives aimed at improving animal health and welfare are also playing a significant role in the growth of the farm animal drug industry. With governments worldwide recognizing the critical importance of animal health and welfare, various initiatives are being implemented to promote the well-being of farm animals. This has created a favorable environment for the growth of the farm animal drug market.

The prevalence of diseases in farm animals is another critical driver of demand for farm animal drugs. Diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease, avian influenza, and swine flu pose significant economic threats to farmers, leading to an increased reliance on drugs and vaccines to prevent and treat these conditions. As a result, the farm animal drug market continues to expand as farmers seek to safeguard their livestock and mitigate potential losses.

The rising demand for animal-based food products, including meat, milk, and eggs, is further contributing to the growth of the farm animal drug market. As global populations grow, the demand for these food products increases, prompting farmers to utilize various drugs and vaccines to enhance the productivity of their farm animals. This trend is expected to persist, driving the continued growth of the market.

“The farm animal drug industry is expected to benefit from advancements in technology such as precision medicine, gene editing, and data analytics. Precision medicine allows for targeted treatment of individual animals, reducing the need for broad-spectrum antibiotics and improving animal health outcomes. Gene editing technologies can help develop disease-resistant animals, dropping the necessity for prophylactic treatment. Manufacturers thus have lucrative opportunities to enhance their product lines and maximize market potential in the coming years,” said an analyst at FMI.

Key Takeaways from the Farm Animal Drug Market:

The farm animal drug market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5%, reaching a valuation of US$ 33,211.3 million by 2034.

The anti-infective segment is anticipated to dominate the market, holding a market share of 37.7% in 2024.

The market in the United States is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2034.

The market in Germany is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The market in the United Kingdom is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2024 and 2034.

Competitive Landscape:

The farm animal drug market is dynamic and diverse, with established players competing for maximum market share by introducing advanced product lines. Manufacturers have gained consumer trust in recent years by conducting surveys and campaigns in villages to understand farmers’ concerns regarding animal drugs.

Recent Development:

In 2024, the major breakthrough was achieved by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in the fight against the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) virus, which has caused significant damage to the country’s livestock. The council plans to launch a commercially viable vaccine, which has been indigenously developed to tackle the deadly virus. The livestock industry is set to benefit significantly from this vaccine, as it is expected to reduce animal mortality rates and bring down the incidence of LSD infection.

Leading Farm Animal Drug Brands:

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Zoetis, Inc.

Ceva Santé Animale

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Elanco Animal Health (Sub. Eli Lilly)

Merck Animal Health

Virbac SA

Vetoquinol SA

Intas Animal Health

Alembic Animal Health

Sequent Scientific

Hester Biosciences

Ashish Life Sciences

Ouro Fino Saude Animal (Ourofino)

Zydus Animal Health (Sub. Cadila Healthcare Ltd)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd

Norbrook

Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product:

Depending on the product type, the sector is categorized into anti-infective, parasiticides, anti-inflammatory, anesthetics, analgesics, hormones, and related products. Moreover, parasiticides are further divided into endo-parasiticides, ecto-parasiticides, and endectocides.

By Animal Type:

The animal type segment is bifurcated into livestock animals and equine. Livestock animals include ruminants, swine, and poultry.

By Route of Administration:

Route of administration of farm animal drugs include oral, parenteral, topical, and others.

By Distribution Channel:

Farm animal drugs are distributed through veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, pharmacies drug stores, and other channels.

By Region:

Regional analysis of the industry is conducted in North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

