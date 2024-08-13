Food Processing Blades Market: A Cutting-Edge Analysis

Food Processing Blades Industry Overview

The global food processing blades market size was valued at USD 821.7 million in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027. Macroeconomic factors such as rising disposable income, increasing spending power of the middle-class population, and the adoption of processed food products, including meat and poultry, are augmenting the market growth. The increasing consumption of food and beverage products due to the expansion of the retail network, the launch of new products, and the growing population is expected to promote market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for packaged food owing to its convenience and longer shelf life is anticipated to drive the product demand over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-growing economies and a prominent player in the food processing blades market, majorly driven by economies, including China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand. The rising spending capacity among the consumers is projected to increase the demand for packaged and processed foods, thereby fueling the demand for blades.

Regulatory framework enacted by various governments facilitated the equipment manufacturers to offer the desired quality of the blades and other food processing equipment with hygiene and a standardized production process. The need to accommodate a rapidly burgeoning population is anticipated to drive the product consumption in the food and beverage industry, thus significantly contributing to the growth of the market.

The demand for processed meat is on the rise on account of changing consumer preferences and eating habits. Growth in the population of meat-eating consumers across the world is expected to result in increased demand for processed meat, which, in turn, is expected to drive the product demand.

Key players in the market are focusing on maintaining or strengthening their position through innovation, product development, acquisition, and geographic expansion. Major players from developed regions, like North America and Europe, are increasingly investing in India and China owing to favorable market conditions, untapped customer base, and the presence of potential opportunities.

Food Processing Blades Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global food processing blades market report on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Food Processing Blades Product Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

• Straight

o Single Edge

o Double Edge

o Serrated

• Curved

o Single Edge

o Serrated

• Circular

o Flat Edge

o Beveled Edge

o Scalloped Edge

o Toothed

o Notched

o Semi-circular

o Involute

Food Processing Blades Application Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

• Grinding

• Slicing

• Dicing

• Skinning

• Peeling

• Cutting/Portioning

Food Processing Blades End-use Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

• Proteins

o Fish

o Poultry

o Bovine

o Pork

• Other Foods

o Fruits

o Vegetables

o Nuts

Food Processing Blades Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

• Central & South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• Minerva Omega Group s.r.l.

• Biro Manufacturing Company

• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

• JBT Corporation

• Nemco Food Equipment, LTD.

• Marel

• BAADER

• Bettcher Industries, Inc.

• Zigma Machinery & Equipment Solutions

• Jarvis India

• Hallde

• Talsabell S.A.