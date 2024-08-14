Extremity Tissue Expanders Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% to reach USD 1.84 Billion by 2028 | FMI Study

The pursuit of aesthetic perfection is driving a new wave of medical innovation. The Extremity Tissue Expander Market is experiencing significant growth, reflecting the increasing demand for body augmentation procedures. According to a recent analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), a leading market research firm, the market is projected to reach a value of USD 1.84 billion by 2028. This represents a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2018 to 2028.

Global Extremity Tissue Expanders Industry: Overview & Analysis

It is observed that reconstructive procedures have undergone a tremendous shift from conventional invasive procedures to minimally invasive surgeries. Advancements and development of long-lasting improved extremity tissue expanders are expected to be the key factors driving the growth of the industry. Presently, advancements in technology have led to the development of extremity tissue expanders, with an expansion of potential shape types. There are several limitations of traditional and conventional medical surgeries, such as long recovery time, more chances of infection, and highly expensive procedures. These limitations have resulted in a shift to minimally invasive procedures. Extremity tissue expanders today have become extremely versatile in nature with patients’ like-mindedness in going forward with the procedure. This transformation has led to a positive impact on the Global Extremity Tissue Expanders Industry growth. The number of surgeries with extremity tissue expanders is expected to increase with other prevalent factors supporting the rise of the Global Extremity Tissue Expanders Industry in terms of adoption.

The availability of alternative treatment options for reconstructive surgeries may hamper the growth of the Global Extremity Tissue Expanders Industry. To leverage the presence of a large patient pool, various medical device companies involved in the extremity tissue expanders market and new entrants are developing treatment options that can improve the care for reconstructive procedures. Moreover, the European Medical Agency has very stringent regulatory approval standards due to which most of the products fail to reach the extremity tissue expanders market. Several extremity tissue expander manufacturers are focusing on the development of new products. However, due to stringent regulations and lengthy approval processes, most of the products do not reach the extremity tissue expanders market, which hampers the growth of the extremity tissue expanders market to a certain extent, and alternative treatment options are being adopted. The market is segregated into definite terms but the lack of procedures and products in developing countries affects the overall Global Extremity Tissue Expanders Industry growth and rise in alternative support care.

The breast reconstruction segment by product type is expected to dominate the Global Extremity Tissue Expanders Industry. The breast reconstruction segment is expected to gain a market value of US$ 943.4 Mn in the Global Extremity Tissue Expanders Industry in 2017. This is due availability of favorable reimbursement scenarios for the treatment of breast cancer. The breast reconstruction segment of extremity tissue expanders by product type is also expected to grow at a faster rate and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% throughout 2018-2028 owing to a rise in several breast reconstruction procedures throughout the globe. Scalp reconstruction and oral and maxillofacial reconstruction segment of extremity tissue expanders market by product type is expected to be less lucrative in terms of value.

By shape type, an anatomical segment of the Global Extremity Tissue Expanders Industry is expected to gain maximum market share and is estimated to reach a market value of US$ 682.9 Mn in 2028. This is due variety of products with anatomical shapes available in the extremity tissue expanders market. Among all end users, the hospital segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment for the Global Extremity Tissue Expanders Industry though a maximum number of breast reconstruction surgeries are performed in hospitals.

North America is expected to dominate the Global Extremity Tissue Expanders Industry in terms of value by region. North American region for extremity tissue expanders is estimated to gain a market value of US$ 233.7 Mn in 2018, though North America holds the maximum number of key manufacturers for extremity tissue expanders. After North America, the extremity tissue expanders market is then followed by Europe and APEJ. By region, APEJ is anticipated to show faster growth than other regions in the Global Extremity Tissue Expanders Industry, and the APEJ region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period.

Extremity Tissue Expanders Market: Companies

FMI’s report tracks some of the key companies operating in the Global Extremity Tissue Expanders Industry, such as GC Aesthetics Plc., Koken Co. Ltd., Allergan Plc., Mentor Worldwide LLC, Laboratories Arion, Wright Medical Group N.V. Groupe Sebbin SAS, Sientra Inc., Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd., and Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.

Extremity Tissue Expanders Market Segmentation

The report offers a comprehensive taxonomy of the Global Extremity Tissue Expanders Industry based on product type, shape type, end user, and region. Based on product type extremity tissue expanders market is segmented as Breast Reconstruction, Scalp Reconstruction, and Oral and Maxillofacial Reconstruction. Based on shape type Global Extremity Tissue Expanders Industry is segmented as round, rectangular, crescent, anatomical, and others.

The Global Extremity Tissue Expanders Industry report also includes the end-user segment which covers hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and cosmetics clinics. The extremity tissue expanders market has been analyzed across regions of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and MEA.

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

