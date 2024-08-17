Support Elders’ Integrated Eldercare Solutions Promoting Positive Ageing

Kolkata, India, 2024-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Support Elders is proudly promoting positive ageing with its comprehensive, technology-based senior care services in Kolkata, that focuses on enhancing the well-being and quality of life of seniors. The organization is revolutionising eldercare by using a unique PACT service delivery model, where 24X7 medical emergency services, and personalized support are offered to seniors in the comfort of their own homes. With a visionary team backing the management, this organization has been setting new benchmarks in the caregiving industry.

One of the key highlights of its services is its round-the-clock medical emergency service. At the touch of a button, seniors can access immediate help and assistance in case of medical emergencies. This 24X7 support ensures prompt medical attention, ensuring peace of mind for the elders and their family.

“We constantly strive to provide holistic care solutions that empower seniors to age positively and gracefully,” says Mr Supratik Gupta, Chief Solutions Officer, Support Elders. He continues, “We value the trust that families place in us, and prioritize transparency in our operations. We keep family members and care-sponsors updated on the well-being and progress of their loved ones.”

The organization has a comprehensive technology-based support system, designed to cater to the unique needs of each member. It makes use of sophisticated technology for medical emergency management, location tracking, and remote health monitoring. Caregivers understand that each senior has unique needs and preferences. While tech-based systems enable caregivers to monitor seniors’ health remotely, the personalized approach of the caregivers ensures that the members feel reassured and can receive customised support.

Support Elders’ unique PACT Service Delivery Model is at the core of their eldercare solutions. Through this model, it ensures that every aspect of its services is delivered with utmost professionalism, while showing compassion, maintaining accountability, and ensuring transparency in operations. The organization understands the importance of quick and efficient response in emergency situations, and its team is dedicated to providing immediate assistance.

The positive impact of Support Elders’ eldercare solutions has been widely acknowledged by families and seniors in Kolkata. The combination of round-the-clock medical emergency services, technology-backed personalized support, and the unique PACT Service Delivery Model has made it a leading provider of positive ageing services in the region.

About Support Elders Pvt. Ltd

A top provider of eldercare solutions and services, Support Elders is committed to helping seniors with comprehensive and personalized care. It has a professional and compassionate team with visionary leaders offering the highest level of care to elderly people in Kolkata, Durgapur, and Bangalore.

For further information or to know more, visit the website https://www.supportelders.com.

Media Contact

Support Elders Pvt. Ltd.

Kolkata, Durgapur, Bangalore

Phone: 0804 595 8888

Email: writetous@supportelders.com.