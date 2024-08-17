Vetrano Attorneys Named 2024 Top Lawyers by Main Line Today

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2024-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Main Line Today has recognized three Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman family attorneys as 2024 Top Lawyers: Sarinia M. Feinman, Lindsay H. Childs and Donna M. Marcus.

Main Line Today is a regional magazine for the Main Line suburbs of Philadelphia that covers topics of concern to residents. The magazine publishes an annual Top Lawyers list recognizing exemplary attorneys practicing in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties. The process used to determine the Top Lawyer award winners involves nomination by peers, followed by vetting by Main Line Today’s editorial staff. Main Line Today will honor the 2024 Top Lawyers at their annual reception in September.

Sarinia Feinman, Esq. is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman and has chosen to limit her practice to family law, including children’s rights issues, custody relocation matters, child support, spousal support, enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements, prenuptial agreements, and equitable distribution. Ms. Feinman is a Past President of the Montgomery Bar Association, having served as President in 2022. She is also a Past Chair of both the Family Law Section in 2014 and Young Lawyers’ Section in 2009. Ms. Feinman is the Vice President of the Montgomery Bar Foundation and has been named as a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer and a Main Line Today Top Lawyer each year since 2019.

Lindsay Childs, Esq. is a partner at Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman. She has also chosen to limit her practice to family law matters, including the areas of prenuptial agreements, divorce, equitable distribution, spousal support, alimony, custody and child support, and enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements. In addition to serving as President of the Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court from 2020-2021, Ms. Childs served as Chair of the Montgomery Bar Association’s Family Law Section in 2022 and currently sits on the Board of Directors for Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania. Ms. Childs has been named as a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer Rising Star each year since 2017, and a Main Line Today Top Lawyer each year since 2019.

Donna Marcus, Esq. is an associate at Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman. She concentrates her practice exclusively on family law matters, providing comprehensive legal counsel to her clients for family law matters such as child custody and child support. Ms. Marcus served as Assistant District Attorney in Philadelphia, representing plaintiffs and the Department of Public Assistance in actions including interstate, paternity, appeals, and contempt hearings. Ms. Marcus serves as a Chair of the MBA’s Membership/Development Committee, Co-Chair of the Women in the Law Committee and a member of the MBA’s Family Law Section and Bench Bar Committee. Ms. Marcus was also recognized as a Main Line Today Top Lawyer in 2023.

The family lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC provide skilled divorce and family law services to residents of Main Line communities. The law firm’s attorneys work diligently in pursuit of success for their clients and share the philosophy that, though parents may divorce, the family still exists. This belief drives them to offer knowledgeable and compassionate guidance to families navigating difficult family law processes, and to do so in an amicable and family-centric manner, to assist their clients in maintaining a healthy family environment after divorce.

