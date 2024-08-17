University View Offers Premium UMD Student Housing Off-Campus Near College Park

College Park, Maryland, 2024-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — University View, located just minutes from the University of Maryland’s campus, provides an exceptional off-campus student housing experience. Situated in the vibrant College Park area, University View ensures that students can enjoy both convenience and comfort. The proximity to UMD allows students to easily commute to classes while still enjoying the independence of off-campus living.

The apartments at University View are designed with students in mind, featuring spacious layouts, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and high-speed internet access. Each apartment offers a blend of style and functionality, ensuring that students have everything they need to succeed academically and enjoy their college experience.

Beyond the apartments, University View offers a wide range of community amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style swimming pool, study lounges, and social spaces. The community is designed to foster a balanced lifestyle, providing students with areas to both relax and focus on their studies. On-site management and security ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all residents.

For more information about University View’s UMD student housing off-campus, please contact their leasing office at (240) 594-5598.

About University View: University View is a premier student housing community serving students of the University of Maryland. Located in College Park, University View offers modern apartments and a vibrant community atmosphere, providing an ideal living experience for students seeking off-campus housing.

