RX China drives diversified value for the industries it serves from an ESG perspective

Shanghai, China, 2024-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — In a world where sustainability and governance shape the future of industries, RX China stands at the forefront of change, driving diversified value through its events. The indelible mark of RX China’s trade fairs, as highlighted in a recent media interview with Michael Cheng, President of RX Greater China, goes beyond economic performance to encompass a multi-dimensional approach to value creation.

The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade cites an impressive uptick in trade fairs hosted across China, signaling a robust economic climate ripe with innovation and development. RX China has continued to build on this momentum. With revenues from shows held in the first half of 2024, RX China is growing by about 17% year-on-year and setting new size records across its renowned events like PACKCON, SinoCorrugated South, NEPCON CHINA, CMEF, PHARMCHINA, Aluminium China, AMTS, Shenzhen Gift Fair, China Daily-use Articles Trade Fair.

As the ESG concept has increasingly become the driving force of corporate business strategy, many enterprises have put sustainable development strategies on their agenda and strengthen their competitiveness and influence through forward-looking layout. Embracing ESG principles, RX China elevates its role from event organiser to an architect of sustainable progress. Michael Cheng asserts, “We have a vision that sees beyond the balance sheet. At RX, we’re devoted to creating lasting value by integrating social, talent, economic, and environmental dimensions into our ESG ethos.”

Enhancing the “sustainability” of the industries served

A commitment to sustainability is no longer optional but imperative. RX China is steering industries and corporate entities onto greener paths, fostering dialogue, exploring technological innovations, and pioneering cross-sector collaborations with the creation of the S-Future platform. This initiative has become a beacon of sustainability talks within various RX exhibitions, challenging and inspiring industry stakeholders to pursue conscientious growth.

“The event industry has a mission to promote cross-sector sustainable development.” Cheng said, “We are committed to paving the way for the sustainable development of companies and industries.”

Promoting sustainability has become a regular feature throughout RX events. A case in point is WEPACK 2024. The annual expo covers the entire printing and packaging industry chain and focuses on “sustainability” along the entire chain. WEPACK 2024 attracted more than 130,000 industry visits from over 110 countries and regions. Through the “Sustainability Innovation Conference,” the “Environment Protection Award Competition”, and the “ESG & Sustainable Development Summit” jointly organized with AmCham South China, RX has taken an additional role to the show: a shared platform for the upstream and downstream of the industry chain to explore new paths to sustainable development.

China is the world’s largest exporter of electronic products. During NEPCON China 2024, RX organized the “CEO Summit of Green Transformation of the Electronics Manufacturing Industry”, bringing together thought leaders from the industry to share their successful experiences and case studies toward a greener, more sustainable electronic manufacturing industry.

RX’s commitment to sustainability is deeply rooted in action – from signing the “Net-Zero Carbon Events Pledge” and launching the “Sustainability Guide for Exhibitors and Visitors” to fostering collaborations aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement. In doing so, RX transforms trade shows into pivotal events for reducing the industry’s carbon footprint.

“Trade shows are huge carbon consolidation opportunities. Exhibitors and visitors can meet a large number of suppliers, customers, partners, and experts from upstream and downstream of the industry at one time at a trade show, thus reducing their carbon footprint of business travel.” Cheng explains, “According to our statistics last year, 42% of visitors and 25% of exhibitors said that participating in our events would help reduce the number of flights they take for business travel in the future.”

Building international bridges for trade development

Beyond environmental concerns, RX China is a trailblazer in building international trade bridges, fueling regional economies, and providing enterprises with the knowledge and tools needed for protecting intellectual property. Such initiatives bolster companies’ confidence in launching new products and technologies at exhibitions.

Cheng said, “We hope to help enterprises and key industries seize both domestic and international market opportunities, energizing economic growth.”

Enabling enterprises to enhance both brand value and economic benefits.

In the current global business environment, ESG rating results are regarded as one of the key factors of corporate market competitiveness. Improving the construction of ESG systems and upgrading management capabilities have become a mandatory subject for Chinese enterprises aiming for “going public” and “going overseas.” In May this year, China formally implemented the Guidelines on Sustainability Reporting for Listed Companies, and the Ministry of Finance issued the Guidelines on Corporate Sustainability Disclosure: Basic Guidelines (Draft for Public Comments), making the roadmap for corporate sustainability disclosure in China clearer. This year, the Council of the European Union (EU) approved the adoption of the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, which further strengthens the mandatory disclosure of ESG information for companies entering the EU market.

In line with the market trend, RX has integrated ESG development concepts into the upgrading and internationalization processes of specific industries and transformed ESG practices from a simple compliance investment into a strategic tool to enhance brand value and open up new blue oceans.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the ESG concept, and China’s ESG development has entered the fast lane. As exhibition organizers continue to harness their influential role, RX’s exhibitions and conferences foster unmatched synergies, as industry convergence at these events propels ESG commitment from a mere concept to sustainable and scalable practice.