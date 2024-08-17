Church of Scientology alleviates school supply worries with Back-to-School event

Families in need find backpacks, supplies at the Church of Scientology's Back-to-School Bash on August 9th.

Posted on 2024-08-17 by in Education, Non Profit // 0 Comments

For the Church of Scientology’s Back-to-School Bash in Downtown Clearwater, attendees were provided with backpacks and school supplies to get them off to a fast start for the school year.

CLEARWATER, USA, 2024-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — On August 9th, nearly 300 children and their parents visited the downtown Clearwater humanitarian centers sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization. While visiting the centers, children were provided with the schools supplies they need to get the year off to a good start.

“Nearly 55 percent of families with students in Pinellas County schools are economically disadvantaged,” said Lisa Mansell, one of the event organizers. “Parents are spending an average of $700 per student on school supplies and not everyone can afford this – especially if you have three or four children. We wanted to help alleviate the burden while also giving kids and their families something they can do together.”

One mother said, “Thank you so much for letting us take these school supplies. My family really needs it. They can’t afford much, so I really appreciate you allowing me to come down here and help them get through school this way.”

As the students visited the different centers along North Fort Harrison Avenue, they collected notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, backpacks and more. They also learned about the various humanitarian programs sponsored by the Church of Scientology. 

One such program was United for Human Rights.

“We were all so excited to come to this event as the kids needed school supplies,” said one mother. “I love that you have these human rights booklets out for people to learn from. I need these and my kids need to be educated as well.”

“Programs such as United for Human Rights, the Truth About Drugs and The Way to Happiness help youth learn how to navigate an increasingly volatile world,” said Ms. Mansell.  “Meanwhile, having the supplies they need for school help handle their material needs to ensure they start on a level playing field with their classmates.”

For more information about the Church of Scientology, and the programs they support, please go to www.scientology.org/how-we-help.

For the Church of Scientology’s Back-to-School Bash in Downtown Clearwater, attendees were provided with backpacks and school supplies to get them off to a fast start for the school year.

About the Church of Scientology:  Since the forming of the first Church of Scientology in 1954, the religion has grown to more than 11,000 Scientology Churches, missions, related organizations and affiliated groups across 167 nations. L. Ron Hubbard, the Founder of the Scientology religion, also wrote extensively on the subjects of education, drug rehabilitation, morals and many other areas, developing technologies with broad application in secular programs. His work has inspired millions around the world to learn their human rights, steer clear of drugs, lead more moral lives and build a better world.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution