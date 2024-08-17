Church of Scientology alleviates school supply worries with Back-to-School event

CLEARWATER, USA, 2024-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — On August 9th, nearly 300 children and their parents visited the downtown Clearwater humanitarian centers sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization. While visiting the centers, children were provided with the schools supplies they need to get the year off to a good start.

“Nearly 55 percent of families with students in Pinellas County schools are economically disadvantaged,” said Lisa Mansell, one of the event organizers. “Parents are spending an average of $700 per student on school supplies and not everyone can afford this – especially if you have three or four children. We wanted to help alleviate the burden while also giving kids and their families something they can do together.”

One mother said, “Thank you so much for letting us take these school supplies. My family really needs it. They can’t afford much, so I really appreciate you allowing me to come down here and help them get through school this way.”

As the students visited the different centers along North Fort Harrison Avenue, they collected notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, backpacks and more. They also learned about the various humanitarian programs sponsored by the Church of Scientology.

One such program was United for Human Rights.

“We were all so excited to come to this event as the kids needed school supplies,” said one mother. “I love that you have these human rights booklets out for people to learn from. I need these and my kids need to be educated as well.”

“Programs such as United for Human Rights, the Truth About Drugs and The Way to Happiness help youth learn how to navigate an increasingly volatile world,” said Ms. Mansell. “Meanwhile, having the supplies they need for school help handle their material needs to ensure they start on a level playing field with their classmates.”

