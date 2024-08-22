Sports Equipment Market – A Growing Trends And Opportunities

Sports Equipment Industry Overview

The global sports equipment market size was valued at USD 331.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030. Continuous innovations and rapid technological advancements to keep pace with dynamic consumer preferences are driving the growth of the market. The increasing awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and the importance of sports and fitness activities, is further stimulating the demand for such equipment.

The Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected several industries including the athletic and fitness industry. Many tournaments and game events, including the Olympics, have either been postponed or their format has been altered. As a result, stakeholders in the market are trying to assess the downstream impact arising from disrupted cash flows, insecurities, and the potential declines in long-term attendance and engagement.

The growing popularity of national and international events, such as the Soccer World Cup, Olympic Games, and Cricket World Cup, is also boosting the growth of this market for sports equipment. Rising cases of lifestyle-related health issues, such as stress and obesity, are pushing more people to engage in outdoor and fitness activities and this is fueling the demand for various sorts of fitness and sports equipment. The growing availability of popular international athletic equipment brands is also contributing to product demand. Women’s participation in sports is a major factor that is likely to boost market growth. According to BBC, the difference between the number of men and women participating in sports in England has dropped to 1.55 million in 2018.

The gap is further expected to reduce over the coming years and this will have a positive impact on the demand for equipment. Spending on such equipment for kids has increased in gradually over the years thanks to the growing awareness pertaining to the benefits of such games in their physical development. India and China are lucrative markets for sports equipment. Rising disposable income and improved living standards of the consumers are key factors accelerating product demand in these countries. Moreover, low production costs and a thriving manufacturing industry are likely to propel the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Companies are trying to maximize market penetration by increasing brand awareness via TV commercials and print media, internet, social media platforms, team sponsorships, and partnerships with the athletes of various sports and fitness enthusiasts. Moreover, social media influencers and favorite sports personnel are endorsing various brands which is likely to supplement to the growth of the market for sports equipment.

Sports Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sports equipment market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Sports Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

• Ball over net games

• Ball games

• Fitness/Strength Equipment

• Athletic Training Equipment

• Others

Sports Equipment Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

• Online retail

• Specialty & sports shops

• Department & discount stores

Sports Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o New Zealand

• Central & South America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• Adidas AG

• Amer Sports

• Callaway Golf Co.

• Sumitomo Rubber Industries Limited

• Nike, Inc.

• Puma SE

• Mizuno Corporation

• Sports Direct International PLC

• Under Armour

• Yonex Co., Ltd.

Key Sports Equipment Company Insights

The market includes both international and domestic participants. Key market players focus on strategies such as innovation and new product launches in retails, expanding distribution channel, entering in department and discount stores, and collaborating with the celebrities in order to gain maximum customer penetration.

• In March 2021, DICK’S Sporting Goods, the largest U.S.-based, omni-channel sporting goods retailer, announced the introduction of VRST, a men’s athletic apparel brand built for the modern active man who lives life on-the-go.

• In June 2021, JD Sports Group recently acquired Deporvillage, an online-only retailer of outdoor sporting equipment. Under this acquisition, the company will acquire 80% of stake, while 0% will be retained by Deporvillage founders Xavier Pladellorens and Ángel Corcuera.