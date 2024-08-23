Global Dental Floss Market to Reach USD 1.35 Billion by 2032, Driven by Increasing Awareness of Oral Hygiene

The global dental floss market is set to witness significant growth, with a projected market value of USD 626.41 million in 2022, expected to more than double to USD 1.35 billion by 2032. This growth trajectory represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% over the forecast period, driven by rising awareness of dental hygiene and oral health across the globe.

Dental floss plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy teeth, effectively removing plaque, food particles, and bacteria that a toothbrush alone cannot reach. Available in both ribbon and string forms, dental floss comes in waxed and un-waxed variants, catering to various consumer preferences. With the increasing importance of oral care, dental floss is now available in a variety of flavors—such as mint, cinnamon, bubble gum, and plain—designed to make flossing more appealing, particularly to children.

One notable trend is the growing popularity of disposable flossers among younger users, who may find traditional flossing methods challenging. This trend underscores a broader shift towards preventive healthcare, as more individuals prioritize oral hygiene as an essential component of their overall health regimen.

The rising adoption of oral care products is further bolstering the dental floss market’s growth. Recommendations from esteemed organizations, such as the American Dental Association, which advocates for daily flossing to prevent plaque build-up, are also contributing to the increasing demand for dental floss worldwide.

As the market continues to expand, manufacturers are expected to innovate and diversify their offerings to cater to a broader audience, ensuring that dental floss remains a staple in every household’s oral care routine.

Dental Floss Market: Key Market Participants

Examples of some market players participants in the Global Dental Floss Industry identified across the value chain are Procter & Gamble Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, Sunstar Suisse SA, Prestige Consumer (DenTek Oral Care Inc.), DR. Fresh Inc., Lion Corporation (Japan), Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Shantou Oral Health Co. Ltd., and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information for market segments such as geographies, applications, and industries.

Key Segments Profiled in the Dental Floss Industry Survey:

Dental Floss Market by Product Type:

Waxed Dental Floss

Unwaxed Dental Floss

Other Dental Floss Product Types

Dental Floss Market by End User:

Dental Floss across Hospitals

Dental Floss across Dental Clinics

Dental Floss across Home Care Settings

Dental Floss Market by Region:

North America Dental Floss Market

Latin America Dental Floss Market

Europe Dental Floss Market

Asia Pacific Dental Floss Market

Middle East & Africa Dental Floss Market

