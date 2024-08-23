Global HIV Antivirals Market Poised for Significant Growth, Projected to Reach USD 47.0 Billion by 2032

The global HIV antivirals market is witnessing unprecedented growth, with sales reaching USD 30.6 billion in 2022. According to recent projections, the market is expected to surge to USD 47.0 billion by 2032, reflecting a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% over the next decade. This remarkable growth underscores the ongoing advancements in pharmaceutical research and development, signaling a global commitment to improving healthcare solutions for individuals affected by HIV/AIDS.

The increasing demand for HIV antivirals is driven by enhanced access to effective diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and care, which has transformed HIV infection into a manageable chronic health condition, similar to cancer and tuberculosis. These advancements have empowered people living with HIV to lead healthy and fulfilling lives, contributing to global health initiatives aimed at reducing the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS and improving the quality of life for those affected.

Rising awareness about HIV causes, symptoms, and available treatment options is further fueling the expansion of the HIV antivirals market. Various awareness programs organized by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services play a crucial role in educating the public about HIV and the importance of testing. For instance, the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) observes May 18th as HIV Vaccine Awareness Day. This day is dedicated to acknowledging the efforts of community members, volunteers, healthcare professionals, and scientists working collaboratively to develop a safe and effective preventive HIV vaccine.

As the global community continues to prioritize HIV research and awareness, the future of the HIV antivirals market looks promising. The sustained focus on innovation and public health education is set to drive further growth, ensuring better healthcare outcomes for individuals worldwide.

The global HIV antivirals market’s expansion reflects a broader trend of increased global health consciousness and the dedication of the medical community to combat HIV/AIDS. With continued advancements and rising awareness, the market is well-positioned to make significant strides in improving the lives of those affected by HIV/AIDS.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

  • Because of their ability to increase adherence to an HIV treatment regimen, fixed-dose combinations (FDCs) owned more than 83.2% of the market value in 2021.
  • Hospital pharmacies are the dominant sales channel for HIV antivirals, accounting for over 53.4% of the market in 2021, and are expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% over the next decade.
  • In 2021, the United States dominated the North American HIV antivirals market, with a total market share of around 96.8%.
  • Because of the increasing number of HIV patients in the country, India is likely to lead the growth in the South Asian market.

“With increasing awareness among the people about HIV causes and symptoms, the HIV antivirals market is set witness positive growth during the forecast period. Hence, key players are developing anti-HIC drugs vaccines to increase their revenue,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the HIV antivirals market are focusing on collaborations and securing FDA approvals as primary strategies to expand their business.

These strategies will help market players like Theratechnologies and AbbVie enhance their product portfolios and increase market penetration, thereby boosting their revenue share in the global market.

For example:

  • In December 2021, Theratechnologies submitted a supplemental biologics license application to the FDA to advance the development of IV Push Trogarzo® for patients living with HIV.
  • In March 2020, AbbVie announced a partnership with international authorities to test the efficacy of HIV medicines in treating COVID-19.

Key Companies Profiled:

  • ViiV Healthcare
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Genetech, Inc.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • AbbVie
  • Cipla
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Mylan N.V.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
  • Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  • Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited
  • Aspen Pharmacare Limited
  • Lupin Ltd.
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Theratechnologies Inc.
  • Strides Arcolab Limited
  • Hetero labs limited
  • Laurus Laboratories Ltd

Key Market Segments Covered in HIV Antivirals Market Research:

By Product:

  • Fixed Dose Combinations (FDCs)
  • Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors (INSTIs)
  • Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs)
  • Entry Inhibitors – CCR5 co-receptor antagonist
  • Protease Inhibitors (PIs)
  • Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs)
  • Others

By Distribution Channel:

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

