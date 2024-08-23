Lucintel Forecasts Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market to Reach $344.0 Million by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Aug-23 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the continuous fiber thermoplastic market is projected to reach an estimated $344.0 million by 2030 from $221.6 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for continuous fiber thermoplastic in end user industries are lightweight requirements, increasing regulations in respect to fuel efficiency and emission level, and higher performance of continuous fiber thermoplastic as compared to other non-continuous reinforced thermoplastic composites.

Browse 134 figures / charts and 166 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in continuous fiber thermoplastic market by end use (transportation, sporting goods, industrial goods, aerospace/defense, and others), material forms, (prepreg (fabric), commingled fiber and fabric, prepreg (unidirectional), other pultruded laminates), use temperature type ( high temperature, low temperature), reinforcement type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and others), resin type (PP, PA, PPS, PEI, PEKK, PEEK, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that transportation will remain the largest end use segment and over the forecast period due to increasing demand for continuous fiber thermoplastic based components in transportation industry.

Carbon fiber continuous fiber thermoplastic will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its excellent mechanical properties such as high strength to weight ratio corrosion resistant, chemical stability and increase use in end uses.

North America is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growth in aerospace/defense, and transportation industry. New aircraft programs significantly increased penetration levels of composite materials.

Toray, Solvay, Lanxess, Avient Corporation, QIYI Technology, Celanese, Teijin Limited, Covestro, Kingfa, BASF SE, Comfil are among the major continuous fiber thermoplastic providers.

